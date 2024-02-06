Out of the past: Nov. 14

With as many as 14 nominating petitions circulating through Cape Girardeau, there apparently is enough interest in the spring municipal election to warrant a primary runoff in February; Melvin Gateley has already filed for the mayor's race, and he is likely to be joined by Michael Sterling and Councilman Melvin Kasten; James "J.J." Williamson filed for the Ward 1 council seat on Wednesday.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Construction of a temporary rock levee to protect property and residents in the Bois Brule Levee District is 25 to 30 percent complete, according to the project manager with the Corps of Engineers; the temporary levee will provide flood protection from the Mississippi River while emergency repairs are made to the district's flood-damaged earthen levee in eastern Perry County.
The Cape Girardeau County Court reports that an agreement is in the making for continuation of emergency highway ambulance service; the court says there have been several direct and indirect meetings with the Cape County Private Ambulance Service regarding the matter, and a final agreement is now being sought by attorneys representing each side.
A pioneer in the use and development of diesel engines in river towboats, Robert W. Erlbacher of Cape Girardeau, who owned and operated the Missouri Barge Line, Missouri Dry Dock and Repair Co., and the Missouri Boat Construction Co., died last night at a St. Louis hospital; he was 57 years old.
The Red Star Baptist Church congregation recently voted to set aside $500 for the purchase of building and loan stock as a nest egg to start a postwar building fund; the congregation plans to construct a new church building following the end of the war.
The Rev. J.W. Ellis of Sedgewickville, Missouri, formerly pastor of Grace Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau, has been named field director for the board of church extension of the Methodist Church.
Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Fred A. Kage is appointed by current Mayor H.H. Haas as city police judge, to succeed Julien G. Miller, who died last Sunday night; Kage's appointment causes considerable comment, some saying the liquor element demanded his appointment, while others claim he was named at the behest of leading members of the Masonic lodge.
Capt. F.H. Koester of the Normal School's Student Army Training Corps received a telegram advising him that the S.A.T.C. would continue without interruption, regardless of the armistice.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.