Out of the past: Nov. 14

1993

With as many as 14 nominating petitions circulating through Cape Girardeau, there apparently is enough interest in the spring municipal election to warrant a primary runoff in February; Melvin Gateley has already filed for the mayor's race, and he is likely to be joined by Michael Sterling and Councilman Melvin Kasten; James "J.J." Williamson filed for the Ward 1 council seat on Wednesday.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Construction of a temporary rock levee to protect property and residents in the Bois Brule Levee District is 25 to 30 percent complete, according to the project manager with the Corps of Engineers; the temporary levee will provide flood protection from the Mississippi River while emergency repairs are made to the district's flood-damaged earthen levee in eastern Perry County.

1968

The Cape Girardeau County Court reports that an agreement is in the making for continuation of emergency highway ambulance service; the court says there have been several direct and indirect meetings with the Cape County Private Ambulance Service regarding the matter, and a final agreement is now being sought by attorneys representing each side.

A pioneer in the use and development of diesel engines in river towboats, Robert W. Erlbacher of Cape Girardeau, who owned and operated the Missouri Barge Line, Missouri Dry Dock and Repair Co., and the Missouri Boat Construction Co., died last night at a St. Louis hospital; he was 57 years old.