Out of the past: Nov. 13

1998

The application deadline for Cape Girardeau superintendent of schools passed yesterday, and some 18 persons have submitted the required paperwork to advance to the next step in the selection process; superintendent Dan Tallent will leave the district's top post June 30, and the school board hopes to offer his job to someone before Christmas.

U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson says the Senate should reject an international agreement aimed at curbing global warming; the Clinton administration's acting ambassador to the United Nations signed the 1997 U.N. Kyoto Protocol on Thursday in New York; it would require the U.S. to take steps to sharply reduce emissions of heat-trapping gases like carbon dioxide from vehicles and industry.

1973

A large delegation representing black residents of Cape Girardeau attended last night's school board meeting, asking for solutions to what they called problems for black pupils at Central High School and for the hiring of black teachers; speakers were the Rev. J.C. Nixon, president of the Cape Girardeau Chapter of the NAACP; Forriss Elliott, St. Louis attorney and legal redress chairman of the NAACP legal branches in Missouri; and David Lang, St. Louis attorney and assistant to Elliott.

Three members of the Jackson Police Department and Chief David M. Gellatly appeared before Jackson City Council during committee meetings last night to request a pay increase based on longevity and education; the request, the first formal proposal ever presented by the department, ranges from starting pay of $565 per month for a high school graduate -- $40 more than it is now -- to $1,180 per month for an officer with a master's degree in law enforcement who has been with the department 10 years.