Out of the past: Nov. 13

The application deadline for Cape Girardeau superintendent of schools passed yesterday, and some 18 persons have submitted the required paperwork to advance to the next step in the selection process; superintendent Dan Tallent will leave the district's top post June 30, and the school board hopes to offer his job to someone before Christmas.
U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson says the Senate should reject an international agreement aimed at curbing global warming; the Clinton administration's acting ambassador to the United Nations signed the 1997 U.N. Kyoto Protocol on Thursday in New York; it would require the U.S. to take steps to sharply reduce emissions of heat-trapping gases like carbon dioxide from vehicles and industry.
A large delegation representing black residents of Cape Girardeau attended last night's school board meeting, asking for solutions to what they called problems for black pupils at Central High School and for the hiring of black teachers; speakers were the Rev. J.C. Nixon, president of the Cape Girardeau Chapter of the NAACP; Forriss Elliott, St. Louis attorney and legal redress chairman of the NAACP legal branches in Missouri; and David Lang, St. Louis attorney and assistant to Elliott.
Three members of the Jackson Police Department and Chief David M. Gellatly appeared before Jackson City Council during committee meetings last night to request a pay increase based on longevity and education; the request, the first formal proposal ever presented by the department, ranges from starting pay of $565 per month for a high school graduate -- $40 more than it is now -- to $1,180 per month for an officer with a master's degree in law enforcement who has been with the department 10 years.
A revival of the pre-war clearing house organization -- then called the Community Christmas Club -- which served to coordinate Yuletide giving to Cape Girardeau's needy, appears probable under the leadership of the Ministerial Alliance; an organizational meeting will be held Wednesday; among groups to be represented are the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Cape County Welfare Office, Girl Scouts, Boys Scouts, Catholic churches, Jewish synagogue and others.
Amanda C. Hutson, 76, a native of Cape Girardeau County, died last night at Southeast Hospital, where she had been a patient since Nov. 3; Hutson, the daughter of William and Anna Smith, was the widow of N.J. Hutson, who was killed Oct. 3, 1922, when Cape Girardeau's chief of police; she is survived by four daughters and two sons, a sister and three brothers, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
School superintendent J.N. Crocker announces a bond issue for $268,000 to build a junior high school and erect an addition to two public schools in Cape Girardeau -- Washington and Jefferson -- will be submitted to voters at a special election Friday, Nov. 30; the amount agreed upon by the school board last night is $12,000 less than was first suggested; the tax limitation for the district forced the reduction.
Shippers receiving freight over the Cape Girardeau Northern Railroad are notified the road will accept no freight for delivery or handling after tomorrow, indicating the only switch engine operated by the railroad will be put out of service on that date; cars and freight on the road are being moved off preparatory to putting the engine in the shop for a considerable length of time under a federal order; George W. Cross, representing the shippers, is in St. Louis hoping to persuade Frisco officials to take over the switching operations.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
