Out of the past: Nov. 13

1996

Groundwork is continuing on the Illinois approach to the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, which will span the Mississippi River between Cape Girardeau and East Cape Girardeau, Illinois; meanwhile on the Missouri side of the river, workers are excavating rock to reach the desired elevation for the pier closest to the Missouri shore; in addition workers are gearing up to start construction of a coffer dam for work on the pier in the middle of the river.

Winter's cold blast gives local retailers a warm feeling; "Cold weather in the fall and early in the holiday season kind of puts people in the mood for the holiday season," says Harry Rediger, manager of the J.C. Penney store in Cape Girardeau; it also boosts sales of cold-weather merchandise such as hats, coats and gloves.

1971

For only the fourth time in its history, Cape Girardeau's United Way meets its annual campaign goal; George H. Wrape, campaign chairman, reports contributions and pledges totaling $117,785; this is $35 more than the record-setting goal to support for a year the activities of 11 Cape Girardeau agencies; it is the largest sum ever raised in a United Way campaign here.

Cape Girardeau Central High School is the champion of the SEMO Conference, North Division football teams for the third straight year, after a 10-6 decision last night over Perryville, who had been undefeated until the championship battle; both schools went into the game with perfect 5-0 conference marks, and state playoff berths are still possible for both teams.