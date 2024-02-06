Out of the past: Nov. 13

Groundwork is continuing on the Illinois approach to the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, which will span the Mississippi River between Cape Girardeau and East Cape Girardeau, Illinois; meanwhile on the Missouri side of the river, workers are excavating rock to reach the desired elevation for the pier closest to the Missouri shore; in addition workers are gearing up to start construction of a coffer dam for work on the pier in the middle of the river.
Winter's cold blast gives local retailers a warm feeling; "Cold weather in the fall and early in the holiday season kind of puts people in the mood for the holiday season," says Harry Rediger, manager of the J.C. Penney store in Cape Girardeau; it also boosts sales of cold-weather merchandise such as hats, coats and gloves.
For only the fourth time in its history, Cape Girardeau's United Way meets its annual campaign goal; George H. Wrape, campaign chairman, reports contributions and pledges totaling $117,785; this is $35 more than the record-setting goal to support for a year the activities of 11 Cape Girardeau agencies; it is the largest sum ever raised in a United Way campaign here.
Cape Girardeau Central High School is the champion of the SEMO Conference, North Division football teams for the third straight year, after a 10-6 decision last night over Perryville, who had been undefeated until the championship battle; both schools went into the game with perfect 5-0 conference marks, and state playoff berths are still possible for both teams.
Architects and advisers, here to make decisions regarding the $836,000 dormitory building program at State College, after touring the campus and holding a lengthy conference yesterday, go into detailed planning of structures under consideration; President W.W. Parker says final decisions regarding the types of building and their locations on campus will likely be made at a meeting of the building authorities and the building committee of the Board of Regents tomorrow.
Dr. George W. Walker, a physician for 43 years and 41 years in Cape Girardeau, and a past grand master of the Masonic Lodge of Missouri, dies of a heart ailment at the family home, 205 S. Pacific St.; he was 70 years old.
The Rev. Burke Culpepper pays tribute to President Harding in his sermon at Centenary Methodist Church; "I am a good Democrat, but when President Harding lifted his voice to God and repeated the Lord's Prayer asking for His aid in the coming disarmament conference, he won me completely. He is my president, thank God," declares the evangelist.
John Dale, former railroad conductor, narrowly escapes death when his automobile plunges into a ditch and turns over, front foremost, on the Bloomfield Road, six miles from this city in the evening; Dale is pinned beneath the auto, it resting on his arm; the ditch has several inches of water in it, and Dale is forced to remain there for several minutes, his face nearly submerged, before passersby see his predicament and render aid.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
