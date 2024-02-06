Out of the past: Nov. 13

1995

Cape Girardeau's Convention and Visitors Bureau wants new offices, but Mayor Al Spradling III doesn't think the City Council should rush ahead with plans to build a $250,000 building for the CVB; the budget has earmarked money for the project, but Spradling says the council will have to approve any design work before the project can proceed.

Volunteer firefighters respond to a fire in the afternoon at the home of Scott City police officer Stacy Gilmore; no one is injured in the blaze, which destroys the back part of the house at 203 Dearborn St.

1970

A number of suggestions were made yesterday at a meeting of Cape Girardeau business and professional men, city and Chamber of Commerce officials, to improve the flow of traffic on Broadway; among the proposals were removing traffic lights on Broadway at Fountain and at Perry; activating signal lights at Caruthers only during hours when heavily used by school children; prohibiting double parking; rerouting trucks off Broadway, and urging the city to continue attempts to improve and extend New Madrid from Kingshighway to North Sprigg and, if possible, to North Main.

Standard Oil Co. has purchased two lots at Broadway and Harmony, just west of the present retail gasoline outlet operated by the company; the tracts were acquired from E.P. Bock.