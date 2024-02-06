Out of the past: Nov. 13

CAIRO, Ill. -- The Rev. Ellsworth B. Stone celebrates Mass for the last time as rector emeritus of the Church of the Redeemer in Cairo; immediately following the 10 a.m. Mass, a social gathering is held in Stone's honor at Cairo Elks Lodge; Stone, who is blind, will reside in a retirement center in Cape Girardeau.
Dr. Charles H. Cozean, a Cape Girardeau ophthalmologist, and his surgery team recently spent five days at the Lublin (Poland) University School of Medicine Eye Hospital on a mission to share their knowledge of modern cataract surgery with several Polish eye surgeons.
Dedication ceremonies for the first recreational improvements at the Alvin Klaus County Park are conducted in the morning; sponsoring the ceremonies are the Cape Girardeau Jaycees, which made the improvements as a joint project with the County Park Board; the improvements include construction of two picnic shelters and three barbecue pits.
After 44 years in business, the Rueseler Chevrolet Co., 606 S. Kingshighway, is phasing out its operation; announcement is made by Vinson L. Rueseler that he is relinquishing the franchise, and a new dealer will be selected by the Chevrolet Division of General Motors Corp.
Laying the groundwork for a one-day campaign during which Cape Girardeau will be asked for the third time to voluntarily pledge its quota of war bonds, workers start out calling on each business and industrial firm within the city so every worker may have the opportunity to make pledges to buy bonds during the Sixth War Loan drive next week.
At the annual meeting of the SEMO District Fair stockholders at the public library, all officers and board members whose terms had expired are re-elected; a report shows the 1944 fair was a financial success, netting $1,125.95, with receipts amounting to $13,395.61 and expenditures $12,269.66.
The Cape Girardeau Commercial Club is arranging for a very important meeting tomorrow night to discuss what should be done with the city's streetcar system, owned by the Utilities Company; it is reported by the company manager the four winter cars are so dilapidated they are about all in and the tracks also need repairing; use of the streetcars is down, and the company is considering abandoning the system.
All Smelterville is thrown into a state of excitement at 9 p.m., when five pistol shots break the stillness, and it is learned someone had attempted to break into the home of Cecil May for the second time; but May is prepared for the occasion, having a six-shooter handy; she fires three shots through the door at the would-be intruder; the burglar fired two shots back, one of the bullets passing through the sleeve of May's dress; the ruckus attracts the attention of the neighbors, who form a posse to look for the hoodlum.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
