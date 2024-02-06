Out of the past: Nov. 13

1944

Laying the groundwork for a one-day campaign during which Cape Girardeau will be asked for the third time to voluntarily pledge its quota of war bonds, workers start out calling on each business and industrial firm within the city so every worker may have the opportunity to make pledges to buy bonds during the Sixth War Loan drive next week.

At the annual meeting of the SEMO District Fair stockholders at the public library, all officers and board members whose terms had expired are re-elected; a report shows the 1944 fair was a financial success, netting $1,125.95, with receipts amounting to $13,395.61 and expenditures $12,269.66.

1919

The Cape Girardeau Commercial Club is arranging for a very important meeting tomorrow night to discuss what should be done with the city's streetcar system, owned by the Utilities Company; it is reported by the company manager the four winter cars are so dilapidated they are about all in and the tracks also need repairing; use of the streetcars is down, and the company is considering abandoning the system.

All Smelterville is thrown into a state of excitement at 9 p.m., when five pistol shots break the stillness, and it is learned someone had attempted to break into the home of Cecil May for the second time; but May is prepared for the occasion, having a six-shooter handy; she fires three shots through the door at the would-be intruder; the burglar fired two shots back, one of the bullets passing through the sleeve of May's dress; the ruckus attracts the attention of the neighbors, who form a posse to look for the hoodlum.

-- Sharon K. Sanders