Out of the past: Nov. 13

1993

U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson yesterday announced his support for the North American Free Trade Agreement; he said he will vote for the controversial treaty Wednesday, when it comes up for a vote in the House.

Southeast Missouri State University officials have scrapped plans to close Towers North by Jan. 10 for renovation work after a majority of students in the residence hall voted against it; many students opposed moving to other residence halls in the middle of the school year and breaking up what they viewed as their "community."

1968

Official notice from the General Services Administration has been given Cite de la Rose Gardeners that they may maintain the May Greene Garden on the property behind the Federal Building; the garden was a beauty spot in the city maintained by May Greene in her lifetime and later by others in her family.

John W. Eldridge, superintendent of the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department, says considerable progress is being made on the demolition of buildings in South Cape condemned under the city's nuisance ordinance; about 10 buildings have been torn down and around 30 more will be razed.