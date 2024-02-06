Out of the past: Nov. 13

U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson yesterday announced his support for the North American Free Trade Agreement; he said he will vote for the controversial treaty Wednesday, when it comes up for a vote in the House.
Southeast Missouri State University officials have scrapped plans to close Towers North by Jan. 10 for renovation work after a majority of students in the residence hall voted against it; many students opposed moving to other residence halls in the middle of the school year and breaking up what they viewed as their "community."
Official notice from the General Services Administration has been given Cite de la Rose Gardeners that they may maintain the May Greene Garden on the property behind the Federal Building; the garden was a beauty spot in the city maintained by May Greene in her lifetime and later by others in her family.
John W. Eldridge, superintendent of the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department, says considerable progress is being made on the demolition of buildings in South Cape condemned under the city's nuisance ordinance; about 10 buildings have been torn down and around 30 more will be razed.
Cape Girardeau's war bond donors are fighting on the Allied fronts; dollars paid by residents for war bonds during last April and May bought two big Flying Fortresses, each costing $300,000, and also two pursuit, or fighter, planes, each costing $75,000; the bombers have both been named "Missouri Cape Girardeau," and the fighters have been christened "Cape Girardeau Tigers."
The Rev. and Mrs. J.H.C. Sieck of Jackson are notified by telegram from the Navy Department that their son, Ensign Gilbert Sieck, was lost in a plane crash recently; he had been in service for several months in the Atlantic area.
Several Cape Girardeau physicians say employees of the Frisco working in other towns are being brought here suffering with influenza, thus spreading the disease; while these persons live in Cape Girardeau and naturally want to come home when they become ill, the doctors say it is a mistake for them to travel here by train and then walk the streets.
The Y.M.C.A. "hut" for the Student Army Training Corps unit at the Normal School opens in the evening; the hut, the residence immediately east of Albert Hall, has been re-papered and repainted throughout; on the first floor, in the north room, are found a piano, a Brunswick music machine, comfortable chairs, magazines and newspapers; the east room is furnished with game tables, while the west room is the business room and the south room has been fitted up as a writing room.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.