Out of the past: Nov. 13

1992

Cape Girardeau's Ministerial Alliance has offered to sponsor a baccalaureate ceremony for Cape Girardeau Central High School seniors; the annual ceremony was placed in jeopardy after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling banning prayer at high-school graduation ceremonies.

The owner of the former Kem-Pest Laboratories in Cape Girardeau yesterday objected to the second phase of the Environmental Protection Agency's plan for cleanup of the Superfund site; Elizabeth Knote, whose family owns the site, at a public hearing Thursday objected to the EPA's plan to demolish and remove the building where pesticides were manufactured.

1967

Negotiations are starting in earnest after two preliminary meetings between representatives of the city of Cape Girardeau and the Missouri Utilities Co. on franchises by which the company provides electric power, water and natural gas to the city; just a year from this month, the present three franchises for these services will expire.

The State College football Indians are proudly waving the MIAA banner; combining a versatile offensive balance and a tenacious defense, coach Kenny Knox's crew defeated all five teams in the six-team Missouri Intercollegiate Athletic Conference to give the city its first MIAA football flag in five years.