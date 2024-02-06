Out of the past: Nov. 13

Cape Girardeau's Ministerial Alliance has offered to sponsor a baccalaureate ceremony for Cape Girardeau Central High School seniors; the annual ceremony was placed in jeopardy after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling banning prayer at high-school graduation ceremonies.
The owner of the former Kem-Pest Laboratories in Cape Girardeau yesterday objected to the second phase of the Environmental Protection Agency's plan for cleanup of the Superfund site; Elizabeth Knote, whose family owns the site, at a public hearing Thursday objected to the EPA's plan to demolish and remove the building where pesticides were manufactured.
Negotiations are starting in earnest after two preliminary meetings between representatives of the city of Cape Girardeau and the Missouri Utilities Co. on franchises by which the company provides electric power, water and natural gas to the city; just a year from this month, the present three franchises for these services will expire.
The State College football Indians are proudly waving the MIAA banner; combining a versatile offensive balance and a tenacious defense, coach Kenny Knox's crew defeated all five teams in the six-team Missouri Intercollegiate Athletic Conference to give the city its first MIAA football flag in five years.
Married men with wives only as dependents will be called to Jackson next week for rough screen physical examination before induction into the Army in December, the Cape Girardeau County Selective Service Board announces.
In a written opinion given to the Cape Girardeau City Council, city attorney R.P. Smith ruled a "perpetual easement" held by the Ozark Trails Bridge Co., owners of the traffic span here, for use of Morgan Oak Street for the bridge approach and tollbooth, is invalid; he contends the bridge company is without legal authority to use the property because the ordinance granting the easement wasn't correctly enacted and no public election was held granting the easement.
The riprapping of the waterfront along the Frisco track between Independence Street and the Frisco freight depot was completed Saturday by contractor John Rouse and his laborers.
Operators of Wielpuetz Bakery have decided to bake what is known as "war bread," providing there is a demand for it; this bread is made of cracked rye, is baked in large loaves and is said to contain the greatest amount of food value; those wanting war bread must order it by Wednesday night of each week; it will be baked on-order only and will be delivered each Thursday.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
