Out of the past: Nov. 12

1998

North County Park's new arboretum will be planted with 144 trees over the winter thanks to a $5,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Conservation; the price tag for trees and labor to install the planting is between $8,000 and $9,000; the Cape Girardeau County Park Board had planned to raise most of that money through donations and gifts, but the grant means plans can now move ahead more quickly.

Estil Fretwell, director of public affairs for the Missouri Farm Bureau, says the state's revamped highway bill will put urban projects in the driver's seat at the expense of rural areas; he calls the $4.2 billion, five-year plan "tragic news" for rural Missouri.

1973

Veterans Day is observed, with city, county and state offices being closed; also observing the holiday are banks, savings and loan institutions and independent insurance firms; the annual Veterans Day parade and program are held in the morning, sponsored by the Joint Veterans Council; program speaker is Rush H. Limbaugh Jr., Cape Girardeau attorney.

Cape Realty Co. has purchased property at 355 N. Kingshighway, which has been occupied and owned for many years by the Seven-Up Bottling Co. of Cape Girardeau; the new owner plans to raze the old building; the plant was damaged by fire a couple years ago, after which bottling operations were suspended.