Out of the past: Nov. 12

1995

It is cheaper to fill up your tank in St. Louis or Charleston, Missouri, than in Cape Girardeau; gasoline prices in the Cape Girardeau area on Friday were about 17 cents higher than in the St. Louis and Charleston areas; while gas is selling around 87.8 cents a gallon there, in Cape Girardeau, regular, unleaded gasoline is selling for $1.05.9 cents at most stations.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- The state's cotton acreage has increased by 100,000 acres this year as rising cotton prices have lured growers to switch from other agricultural crops, says Ray Nabors, University of Missouri extension specialist; 445,000 acres of cotton will be harvested this year with an expected yield of 650 pounds an acre; this puts the value of this year's crop at more than $200 million, the highest in years.

1970

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Three Southern Illinois University security guards and a Carbondale policemen are struck by gunfire in two of three assaults on law enforcement officers here; all injuries are minor with the exception of those of campus security guard Ralph Pearce, 30, of Herrin, Illinois, who is transferred from Doctors Hospital here to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis late in the morning.

A petition for administrative review and reversal of city actions in condemnation proceedings on the Idan-Ha buildings has been filed in Common Pleas Curt by owners of the property, trustees of Montgomery Trust of Sikeston, Missouri, and Robert T. Williams, trustee for First Federal Savings and Loan.