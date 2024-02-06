Out of the past: Nov. 12

Cape Girardeau City Councilman Melvin Gateley is the first to officially declare his candidacy for the mayor's race next spring; Gateley filed a nominating petition at City Hall Wednesday, the first day of filing; also on Wednesday, James "J.J." Williamson Jr., filed a petition for the Ward 1 council seat up for election April 5.
Southeast Missouri State University wants to move all of the approximately 350 students out of Towers North residence hall by Jan. 10 so work can proceed on renovating the building; whether that move is made rests with the Towers North students, who are voting on the issue.
Chief of Police Irvin E. Beard can't be reached for comment regarding rifle shots being fired from a moving car at a pursuing police car; the incident, as pieced together from details provided by the highway patrol, reportedly occured just after midnight on Route K as the two cars were heading west toward Highway 25.
The Cape Girardeau City Council didn't show up at a scheduled meeting Thursday with Civil Defense officials to discuss an emergency operating center, says Bill G. Swann of Jackson, Cape County Civil Defense Director; Chris Barkley of Denver, Colorado, a regional field officer for the Federal Civil Defense Office, and James Houston of Jefferson City, from the State Civil Defense office, were present for the meeting, but finally left after the council failed to appear.
Two hundred and fifty members of the American Legion in Southeast Missouri gathered in their annual district session yesterday to recall an Armistice Day of 25 years ago; they heard speakers, who emphasized the care of veterans who will be coming home after the current conflict and the steps that should be taken to prevent another war.
Taking stock of Cape Girardeau's 1943 summer baseball season, the committee managing the Capahas baseball team, under sponsorship of the Kiwanis Club, reports it has $400, representing the season's profits, which will be used in underprivileged children's work.
Yesterday was a joyful day in Cape Girardeau, the news that fighting had really ceased in Europe being celebrated with parades and patriotic demonstrations; despite the fact that all day hundreds of automobiles traveled the streets, filled with men, women and children celebrating the day of peace, there were no casualties; many people from other towns -- Fornfelt, Illmo, Ancell, Kelso, Missouri, and others -- came here to celebrate the armistice.
Carpenter foreman Whit Dodge of the Frisco Railroad, while in Cape Girardeau, tells a Missourian reporter he has been ordered to Hazel Spur to start work on the depot to be constructed there; Hazel Spur is the getting on and getting off place for Illmo and Fornfelt.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.