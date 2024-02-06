Out of the past: Nov. 12

1993

Cape Girardeau City Councilman Melvin Gateley is the first to officially declare his candidacy for the mayor's race next spring; Gateley filed a nominating petition at City Hall Wednesday, the first day of filing; also on Wednesday, James "J.J." Williamson Jr., filed a petition for the Ward 1 council seat up for election April 5.

Southeast Missouri State University wants to move all of the approximately 350 students out of Towers North residence hall by Jan. 10 so work can proceed on renovating the building; whether that move is made rests with the Towers North students, who are voting on the issue.

1968

Chief of Police Irvin E. Beard can't be reached for comment regarding rifle shots being fired from a moving car at a pursuing police car; the incident, as pieced together from details provided by the highway patrol, reportedly occured just after midnight on Route K as the two cars were heading west toward Highway 25.

The Cape Girardeau City Council didn't show up at a scheduled meeting Thursday with Civil Defense officials to discuss an emergency operating center, says Bill G. Swann of Jackson, Cape County Civil Defense Director; Chris Barkley of Denver, Colorado, a regional field officer for the Federal Civil Defense Office, and James Houston of Jefferson City, from the State Civil Defense office, were present for the meeting, but finally left after the council failed to appear.