Out of the past: Nov. 12

The city's Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended a zoning change that will open the door for a proposed Lowe's Home Center; Lowe's is proposed for a site southeast of Cape Girardeau's Walmart Supercenter, west of Interstate 55.
Before the Cape Girardeau County Commission takes formal action abolishing the county planning department and related ordinances, members of the commission want to make sure nothing will be done to jeopardize coverage under the federal flood insurance program; last week, voters in the county rejected planning and zoning, repealing an action approved 20 years earlier.
Under the theme, "Pardon Me, Your Church Is Showing," the Rev. Walter C. Loeber, pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel, addresses the Lutheran Women's Missionary League Workshop held in the afternoon at the chapel.
Nine State College students and eight others were arrested Saturday morning when a celebration got out of hand at Pacific Street and Broadway; the arrest came after some at the gathering in an upstairs apartment poured drinks on pedestrians below, threw beer bottles in a street and yelled and cursed out windows; the disturbance was broken up by police just after the Homecoming parade.
The Cape Girardeau County Selective Service Board announces the names of the next contingent of men, 98 in number, who will be inducted into the Army soon, or who already have joined some branch of the armed forces; only 66 of the 98 men in the contingent, the first for white men this month, actually will make the trip to Jefferson Barracks.
Cape Girardeau County residents, with gasoline rationing registration near, are turning in their excess automobile tires in such great numbers that harried Railway Express Co. employees have been forced to devote a considerable portion of their time to collections and handling; it's estimated between 1,500 and 2,000 tires have been sent away from Cape Girardeau, and there is still a waiting list of tire owners yet to be called on.
Sherman Whiteaker, one of Cape Girardeau's boys who joined the regular forces of the military establishment, is now in France; in fact, he has been there a month or so, but a letter from him has just arrived saying he is well.
Jeff Heath, the veteran popcorn vendor in Haarig, sells his business to Sherman Harger, a young man who has been working at the tobacco factory, and Harger takes charge immediately; Heath opened up in business with a popcorn machine and peanut roaster about seven years ago.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.