Out of the past: Nov. 12

1992

The city's Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended a zoning change that will open the door for a proposed Lowe's Home Center; Lowe's is proposed for a site southeast of Cape Girardeau's Walmart Supercenter, west of Interstate 55.

Before the Cape Girardeau County Commission takes formal action abolishing the county planning department and related ordinances, members of the commission want to make sure nothing will be done to jeopardize coverage under the federal flood insurance program; last week, voters in the county rejected planning and zoning, repealing an action approved 20 years earlier.

1967

Under the theme, "Pardon Me, Your Church Is Showing," the Rev. Walter C. Loeber, pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel, addresses the Lutheran Women's Missionary League Workshop held in the afternoon at the chapel.

Nine State College students and eight others were arrested Saturday morning when a celebration got out of hand at Pacific Street and Broadway; the arrest came after some at the gathering in an upstairs apartment poured drinks on pedestrians below, threw beer bottles in a street and yelled and cursed out windows; the disturbance was broken up by police just after the Homecoming parade.