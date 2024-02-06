Out of the past: Nov. 11

1998

Veterans Day. "We are in a room full of heroes," Bill Springer, a faculty participant in the Cape Girardeau Central High School Renaissance's Tribute to Veterans, tells students at the school's auditorium; the auditorium is filled to near capacity with Central students, veterans, Gold Star Mothers, Red Cross representatives, the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and others; Springer says, "The finest tribute we can pay veterans today is to insure that coming generations of Americans honor their memory."

Highway projects in Cape Girardeau County, including the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge across the Mississippi River, an expansion project for highways 34-72 west of Jackson and new interchanges on Interstate 55 at Oak Ridge and Fruitland, remain on Missouri's list of transportation projects; the Missouri Highway Commission yesterday announced a new five-year plan for highway and bridge projects; the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan replaces the 15-year plan state officials said would be impossible to fund within 15 years.

1973

Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Freeman, who have been in the restaurant business in Cape Girardeau 26 years, have leased their establishment, Wayne's Grill at 828 Broadway, to brothers Ernie and Gilbert Browning of Olive Branch, Illinois, who took over management last week; the transaction includes an option to purchase the property, owned by the Freemans; they started business here in 1947 on West Broadway in the Cottage Grill, moving to a location just east of the present location a year later; they moved to the current quarters a few years later.

Three Cape Girardeau congregations begin meeting in new locations; First General Baptist Church holds services in its new building at 1812 Cape LaCroix Road; it had met at 200 Broadway since 1927; the congregation of Free Will Baptist inaugurates services at that Broadway location; moving into the former Free Will location at 361 Country Club Drive is the United Pentecostal Church.