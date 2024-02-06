Out of the past: Nov. 11

Veterans Day. "We are in a room full of heroes," Bill Springer, a faculty participant in the Cape Girardeau Central High School Renaissance's Tribute to Veterans, tells students at the school's auditorium; the auditorium is filled to near capacity with Central students, veterans, Gold Star Mothers, Red Cross representatives, the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and others; Springer says, "The finest tribute we can pay veterans today is to insure that coming generations of Americans honor their memory."
Highway projects in Cape Girardeau County, including the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge across the Mississippi River, an expansion project for highways 34-72 west of Jackson and new interchanges on Interstate 55 at Oak Ridge and Fruitland, remain on Missouri's list of transportation projects; the Missouri Highway Commission yesterday announced a new five-year plan for highway and bridge projects; the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan replaces the 15-year plan state officials said would be impossible to fund within 15 years.
Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Freeman, who have been in the restaurant business in Cape Girardeau 26 years, have leased their establishment, Wayne's Grill at 828 Broadway, to brothers Ernie and Gilbert Browning of Olive Branch, Illinois, who took over management last week; the transaction includes an option to purchase the property, owned by the Freemans; they started business here in 1947 on West Broadway in the Cottage Grill, moving to a location just east of the present location a year later; they moved to the current quarters a few years later.
Three Cape Girardeau congregations begin meeting in new locations; First General Baptist Church holds services in its new building at 1812 Cape LaCroix Road; it had met at 200 Broadway since 1927; the congregation of Free Will Baptist inaugurates services at that Broadway location; moving into the former Free Will location at 361 Country Club Drive is the United Pentecostal Church.
While expecting orders for the first group of men to report for inductions at any time, chief clerk Robert J. Altenthal of the Cape Girardeau County Selective Service Board announces the names of 10 men who will report Nov. 19 for pre-induction examinations: Herman Lufcy, Harold Campbell, William Kreamer, William Glasscock, Carl Wulfers, John Statler, David Stevens, Roy Dean, Edgar Esicar Jr. and Ivan Grebe; the call for a group of men to be inducted into Army service is expected before the end of the week.
Flags in their light pole standards on Cape Girardeau's main business streets are flying in observance of Armistice Day; except in a few scattered instances, most business goes on as usual, but the majority of grocery stores in the city are closed; also, there is no mail delivery.
Dr. J.H. Hoover, head of the psychology department at the Cape Girardeau Teachers College, speaks at the morning services at Grace Methodist Church; the pastor, the Rev. H.E. Roos, is away holding a revival meeting at Mount Vernon, Missouri.
A Junior Church composed of children under 13 is organized at Centenary Methodist Church in the morning, and its first services are held in the Junior Assembly Room; it is the first organization of its type among churches here; president of the new organization is Dorothy Seabaugh.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.