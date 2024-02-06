Out of the past: Nov. 11

1997

Veterans Day. Veterans, their families, school children and others gather around four rebuilt brick pillars at Cape Girardeau's Freedom Corner to honor men and women of the military; Freedom Corner is rededicated as part of Veterans Day ceremonies; the brick columns honor 203 soldiers from Cape Girardeau County who died in service to their country.

The number of possible corridors under consideration for expansion and improvements to Highways 34 and 72 has been trimmed from 13 to five, according to representatives for QST Infrastructure Inc., the firm hired by the Missouri Department of Transportation; a public meeting on the project is scheduled for Nov. 18 at the Holiday Inn in Cape Girardeau; the project would provide a new or improved four-lane highway between the Highway 34-72 intersection in Jackson and the new Highway 74-Interstate 55 interchange at Cape Girardeau.

1972

Southeast Missouri farmers, deluged by repeated rainfall in the wettest late summer-early autumn season in the memory of most, have suffered $37,330,669 in crop losses -- $24,742,435 in soybeans alone -- and the disaster is still unfolding; the figures were estimated this week by soil conservation officials, using their average and other figures and the average prices listed by the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

JEFFERSON CITY -- Preparations for shifting the State Highway Patrol's Troop E headquarters from Poplar Bluff to Sikeston will proceed as scheduled despite a suit filed by the City of Poplar Bluff; Judge James T. Riley of Cole County Circuit Court refused yesterday to issue a restraining order to halt surveying, geological testing and bid letting for the Sikeston site.