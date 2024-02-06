Out of the past: Nov. 11

1995

Cape Girardeau observes Veterans Day with a parade and commemorations; events kick off with a parade from Capaha Park heading east on Broadway to the downtown area; following the parade, a re-dedication of the Confederate monument takes place at the Cape Girardeau Common Pleas Courthouse; the 1931 memorial to Confederate soldiers from Southeast Missouri was moved recently to the courthouse grounds; a Veterans Day ceremony follows.

At Jackson the local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts sponsor a Veterans Day parade through uptown Jackson, ending at Jackson High School, where a program is held in the school auditorium; the New McKendree United Methodist Church Choir participates in the program.

1970

Sgt. Maj Harry Manion, a 29-year career military man and veteran of three wars, is the guest speaker at the annual Veterans Day program in the morning at Houck Field House; Manion is currently assigned to the Marine Corps Recruiting Station in St. Louis; the program follows a parade starting at North Lorimier and moving west on Broadway to the field house.

Adding to the Veterans Day observance are two concerts given by the Marine Corps Band, "The President's Own," at the Arena Building; the afternoon concert is for children in Cape Girardeau schools and others of the area; the evening performance is open to the public; sponsoring the band's appearances here is the Rotary Club.