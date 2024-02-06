Out of the past: Nov. 11

Cape Girardeau observes Veterans Day with a parade and commemorations; events kick off with a parade from Capaha Park heading east on Broadway to the downtown area; following the parade, a re-dedication of the Confederate monument takes place at the Cape Girardeau Common Pleas Courthouse; the 1931 memorial to Confederate soldiers from Southeast Missouri was moved recently to the courthouse grounds; a Veterans Day ceremony follows.
At Jackson the local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts sponsor a Veterans Day parade through uptown Jackson, ending at Jackson High School, where a program is held in the school auditorium; the New McKendree United Methodist Church Choir participates in the program.
Sgt. Maj Harry Manion, a 29-year career military man and veteran of three wars, is the guest speaker at the annual Veterans Day program in the morning at Houck Field House; Manion is currently assigned to the Marine Corps Recruiting Station in St. Louis; the program follows a parade starting at North Lorimier and moving west on Broadway to the field house.
Adding to the Veterans Day observance are two concerts given by the Marine Corps Band, "The President's Own," at the Arena Building; the afternoon concert is for children in Cape Girardeau schools and others of the area; the evening performance is open to the public; sponsoring the band's appearances here is the Rotary Club.
The Rev. Evelyn Taylor, for the past six years pastor of the Foursquare Church in Cape Girardeau, has resigned her position and is going into evangelistic work; she is being succeeded at the local church by the Rev. R.M. Blanchfield of Los Angeles, California.
The Rev. Raymond E. Swartz delivers a special Armistice Day sermon in the morning at the Christian Church on the topic, "A New Patriotism"; most residents will observe the patriotic day Monday, with stores, banks and the post office being closed.
With ideal fall weather, air crisp and sunlight sparkling, Armistice Day in Cape Girardeau is observed under most favorable conditions; a big parade forms on Themis and Lorimier streets near Courthouse Park, and then marches to Broadway and Main; having marched through the principal business streets, the parade disbands at the park, and participants hear patriotic speeches by Maj. Warren L. Mabrey and Joseph L. Leopold of St. Louis; a dance will be held in the evening at the Elks Club, sponsored by the Louis K. Juden Post, American Legion.
Henry Ueleke, local jeweler, has obtained permission from the County Court to install a new clock in the dome of the Jackson courthouse to replace the one placed there several years ago by the Rev. Henry Idel of Appleton, Missouri, and which never kept perfect time.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
