Out of the past: Nov. 11

Veterans Day. Following a parade at Jackson, Cape Girardeau County Assistant Prosecutor Ian Sutherland gives a frank Veterans Day speech to about 75 veterans and their families at American Legion Post 158; "I am a professional soldier. ..." Sutherland said. "But the rest of you put your lives on hold and did what your country asked you to do."
Wayne Muri sat at the head table for the last time during the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's annual Highway Dinner last night; as of June 30, 1994, Muri will be retiring from his post as chief engineer for the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department; he held the job for eight years.
Following the annual Veterans Day parade in the morning, ceremonies are held at the Capaha Park Band Shell commemorating the 50th anniversary of the end of World War I; guest speaker is Michael Middleton, a veteran of the Vietnam conflict.
Veterans Day without flags is like Christmas without the tree; but 161 business locations, mostly on Main Street and Broadway, are flagless; the company that distributes the banners decided not to display them because of the misty, threatening weather that prevailed around 4 a.m.
Business in Cape Girardeau generally shuts down, as another wartime Armistice Day is observed; a public program is conducted in the morning by the American Legion at the State College auditorium; stores and banks are closed for the day, as are city offices and other public offices.
Lt. Cmdr. John J. Allen, commander of the Central States Territory of the Salvation Army, with headquarters in Chicago, gives the first of three Cape Girardeau addresses in the evening; he speaks at a special service for the general public at Grace Methodist Church; tomorrow, he will speak in the morning at Central High School; and his final address will be tomorrow evening at a dinner meeting at Centenary Methodist Church sponsored by the Kiwanis Club.
The Southeast Missourian publishes a "peace extra," with large headlines reading: "ARMISTICE SIGNED" and "GERMANY SURRENDERED... FIGHTING STOPPED."
At 3 a.m., Cape Girardeau Mayor H.H. Haas begins celebrating the great victory; John Cunningham, night operator at the Frisco, telephones the good news to the mayor shortly after receiving the Associated Press dispatch for The Missourian; then Haas talks to The Missourian: "Tell the people of Cape Girardeau through your extra to be Americans and celebrate as much as they please, because it is a great victory and even greater to know that peace is to reign again. ..."
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.