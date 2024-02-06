Out of the past: Nov. 11

1993

Veterans Day. Following a parade at Jackson, Cape Girardeau County Assistant Prosecutor Ian Sutherland gives a frank Veterans Day speech to about 75 veterans and their families at American Legion Post 158; "I am a professional soldier. ..." Sutherland said. "But the rest of you put your lives on hold and did what your country asked you to do."

Wayne Muri sat at the head table for the last time during the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's annual Highway Dinner last night; as of June 30, 1994, Muri will be retiring from his post as chief engineer for the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department; he held the job for eight years.

1968

Following the annual Veterans Day parade in the morning, ceremonies are held at the Capaha Park Band Shell commemorating the 50th anniversary of the end of World War I; guest speaker is Michael Middleton, a veteran of the Vietnam conflict.

Veterans Day without flags is like Christmas without the tree; but 161 business locations, mostly on Main Street and Broadway, are flagless; the company that distributes the banners decided not to display them because of the misty, threatening weather that prevailed around 4 a.m.