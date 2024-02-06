Out of the past: Nov. 11

1992

Veterans Day. The holiday is commemorated in Jackson with a parade prior to a program at the American Legion Hall; guest speaker is Gilbert E. Sewing, a member of American Legion Post 158; the Avenue of Flags, provided annually at Cape County Park, is canceled because of inclement weather.

An avenue of flags around the entrance to the Missouri Veterans Home is dedicated as part of a Veterans Day observance at the home; the project was coordinated by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees and includes 35 flags around the circular drive at the main entrance to the home; flags were donated by U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson and U.S. Sen. Christopher Bond.

1967

The big State College Homecoming parade is even bigger this year, as it is combined with the Veterans Day parade; this year marks the 50th anniversary of the signing of the World War I armistice; making the Veterans Day remarks is Calvin C. Vogelsang of Cape Girardeau, past state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, who speaks at the band shell in Capaha Park.

Kathy Kirk, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles L. Kirk of St. Ann, Missouri, was crowned 1967 State College Homecoming Queen last night by Mrs. Norman Meyer of Puerto Rico, last year's queen; Kirk's escort was Kenneth Fehlig.