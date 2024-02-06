Out of the past: Nov. 11

Veterans Day. The holiday is commemorated in Jackson with a parade prior to a program at the American Legion Hall; guest speaker is Gilbert E. Sewing, a member of American Legion Post 158; the Avenue of Flags, provided annually at Cape County Park, is canceled because of inclement weather.
An avenue of flags around the entrance to the Missouri Veterans Home is dedicated as part of a Veterans Day observance at the home; the project was coordinated by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees and includes 35 flags around the circular drive at the main entrance to the home; flags were donated by U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson and U.S. Sen. Christopher Bond.
The big State College Homecoming parade is even bigger this year, as it is combined with the Veterans Day parade; this year marks the 50th anniversary of the signing of the World War I armistice; making the Veterans Day remarks is Calvin C. Vogelsang of Cape Girardeau, past state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, who speaks at the band shell in Capaha Park.
Kathy Kirk, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles L. Kirk of St. Ann, Missouri, was crowned 1967 State College Homecoming Queen last night by Mrs. Norman Meyer of Puerto Rico, last year's queen; Kirk's escort was Kenneth Fehlig.
Highlighted by a program at Teachers College, Cape Girardeau observes Armistice Day with most business establishments of the city closed; Judge William E. Kemp of Kansas City, Missouri, speaking at the exercise in Academic Hall, calls upon America to take its proper place in shaping the peace after the present war, as well as in the fight now going on.
A new flight training program begins at the Consolidated School of Aviation, Inc., on Highway 74, for another group of Naval and Army cadets; the group includes 15 Navy primary and five Navy secondary students and five Army secondary fliers; the glider training program has been curtailed, and the five student in that course are to be transferred to the regular Army program at the local field.
The Yankee Robin Circus arrives by rail at Cape Girardeau in the morning and unloads at the foot of Broadway; many locals are at the river to see the animals march from the cars; they then form up and parade to Fairground Park, where the performers and animals rest; their first performance will be Monday afternoon.
Mrs. R.A. Cunningham of Mounds, Illinois, who is here visiting her son, Roy Cunningham, and family, fell yesterday evening at her son's home on North Sprigg Street and broke her left leg in three places.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.