Out of the past: Nov. 10

1998

JEFFERSON CITY -- A 15-year state highway plan, hailed in 1992 as Missouri's "economic development program of the decade", is formally dumped as officials call its funding flawed, its timetable unachievable and its sweeping promises impossible to keep; the action isn't a surprise; for four years state officials have warned the plan's math doesn't work, even as the Missouri Department of Transportation edged away from funding the promised projects.

The Teen Challenge Thrift Store is back in business; a grand re-opening attracts a large turnout of city, state and chamber officials, and Teen Challenge of America representatives; the store re-opens at 17 N. Middle St.; the previous store, 10 N. Sprigg St., and its contents were destroyed by a fire in mid-July.

1973

On July 27, 1953, an armistice was signed that officially ended the Korean War, a war that took the lives of 18 Cape Girardeans, including Pfc. Richard Wilson, the city's only Medal of Honor winner; now that 23 years have passed, some are wondering why the Korean War dead, as well as those from the Vietnam War, haven't been honored at Freedom Corner in Capaha Park.

As the energy crisis apparently becomes more serious, area businesses and factories are beginning to follow some of the suggestions for conserving energy outlined by President Nixon this week; nearly all have gone along with his appeal to lower thermostats, and several businesses that own fleets of trucks and cars have ordered their drivers to observe a 50 mph speed limit.