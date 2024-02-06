Out of the past: Nov. 10

It's been a while since rock 'n' roll groups such as Guns 'n Roses and Motley Crue graced the stage at the Show Me Center, but that will change Nov. 19, when Sammy Hagar comes to town; the most recent rock concerts held at the Show Me Center were Eddie Money and Kansas in August 1996 and Crosby, Stills & Nash the same month; attendance was disappointing.
Two new sewer projects are about to begin as the city of Cape Girardeau continues to upgrade its sewer system; last week, the Cape Girardeau City Council awarded contracts on two major sewer projects; R and K Excavation Inc. was awarded a $924,507.15 contract to construct a new sanitary sewer system to serve the Twin Lakes Subdivision; Monroe Plumbing and Heating was given a $211,580 contract to relocate sewer lines as part of the Walker Branch flood control project.
With about an eighth of the copper replacement installed on the dome of Academic Hall, Kuenz Heating and Sheet Metal Co. of Bridgeton, Missouri, hopes to have Southeast Missouri State University's latest renovation project completed by the end of the year; frequent rains have hampered the project, which began about Oct. 1.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- When Gov.-elect Christopher S. "Kit" Bond is inaugurated in January 1973, a Perryville man will have the responsibility of seeing that the ceremonies run smoothly; Bond, who will become Missouri's first Republican governor in nearly three decades, has designated National Guard Lt. Col. Charles M. Kiefner of Perryville to handle the arrangements for the inaugural ceremonies in Jefferson City; Kiefner, 42, is vice president and manager of Kiefner Lumber Co. here.
With considerable more success than in past years, Cape Girardeau hunters closed their part of the three-day Missouri deer season Saturday afternoon with a score of 10 bucks; the successful nimrods were Fred Campbell, Loyd Harmon, Bill Edwards, Loyd Cunningham, L.P. Crites, Aaron Boren, Gale Heise, William Glass, Roy Cain, Clarence Bruene, A.E. Kies and Herman H. Zschille Jr.
At a recent meeting of part of the Old McKendree Chapel board, it was decided extensive protection measures will have to be taken if the building is to serve as a shrine much longer; temporary repairs were made the past summer, and the structure is in fairly good shape, but gradually the insects and other pests are eating at it; it is planned to put new doors on the building this winter and to make further interior repairs; but the one and only thing that will perpetuate the building for years to come, the board agreed, is a permanent cover over the chapel.
Cannon Hearne, Cape Girardeau County farm agent, says several automobiles will be in the party to visit Missouri's cotton country Saturday; his group will depart from Jackson at 6:30 a.m., going to Morley via Cape Girardeau, on Kingshighway; several more cars are expected to join the parade at Morley, and all will proceed to Gideon by way of Sikeston, New Madrid, Lilbourn, Parma, Risco, Malden and Clarkton; several hours will be spent at Gideon, and the return trip will be over the same route.
Mrs. H.A. Nussbaum of Cape Girardeau leaves in the evening for Memphis, Tennessee, to attend the football game between the A. and M. University of Mississippi and Tennessee University; her son, Weldon, is a member of the Mississippi team; she is accompanied by Agnes La Font of Blodgett, Missouri.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
