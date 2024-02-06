Out of the past: Nov. 10

1997

It's been a while since rock 'n' roll groups such as Guns 'n Roses and Motley Crue graced the stage at the Show Me Center, but that will change Nov. 19, when Sammy Hagar comes to town; the most recent rock concerts held at the Show Me Center were Eddie Money and Kansas in August 1996 and Crosby, Stills & Nash the same month; attendance was disappointing.

Two new sewer projects are about to begin as the city of Cape Girardeau continues to upgrade its sewer system; last week, the Cape Girardeau City Council awarded contracts on two major sewer projects; R and K Excavation Inc. was awarded a $924,507.15 contract to construct a new sanitary sewer system to serve the Twin Lakes Subdivision; Monroe Plumbing and Heating was given a $211,580 contract to relocate sewer lines as part of the Walker Branch flood control project.

1972

With about an eighth of the copper replacement installed on the dome of Academic Hall, Kuenz Heating and Sheet Metal Co. of Bridgeton, Missouri, hopes to have Southeast Missouri State University's latest renovation project completed by the end of the year; frequent rains have hampered the project, which began about Oct. 1.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- When Gov.-elect Christopher S. "Kit" Bond is inaugurated in January 1973, a Perryville man will have the responsibility of seeing that the ceremonies run smoothly; Bond, who will become Missouri's first Republican governor in nearly three decades, has designated National Guard Lt. Col. Charles M. Kiefner of Perryville to handle the arrangements for the inaugural ceremonies in Jefferson City; Kiefner, 42, is vice president and manager of Kiefner Lumber Co. here.