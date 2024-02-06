Out of the past: Nov. 10

1996

Surprising many, Southeast Missouri received its first snowfall yesterday, although it didn't stick around long; this region usually doesn't get any snow until the first part of December; the earliest snowfall on record was Oct. 29, 1993, when .1 of an inch fell; only .2 of an inch fell Saturday.

A steady increase in an already slow-moving federal caseload is indicative to many local lawyers that Cape Girardeau requires a full-time district judge; lawyers cite poor accessibility to judges and slow-moving trials as the main reasons a full-time judge is essential here; when Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr. took senior status and limited his cases to St. Louis, the remaining federal judges opted to divide the cases in the Southeastern Division among themselves instead of appointing a full-time district judge.

1971

Cape Girardeau has received its first return -- $1,872.72 -- from its new one-cent sales tax, and city officials are "pleased"; city officials expected far less in the first check, which covers a period from Sept. 25 through Oct. 27.

A name was selected last night for Jackson's new elementary school, now under construction: West Lane Elementary School; the school board said the name would be simple and descriptive, and it wouldn't prevent the board from naming the building after an individual some time in the future.