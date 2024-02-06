Out of the past: Nov. 10

Surprising many, Southeast Missouri received its first snowfall yesterday, although it didn't stick around long; this region usually doesn't get any snow until the first part of December; the earliest snowfall on record was Oct. 29, 1993, when .1 of an inch fell; only .2 of an inch fell Saturday.
A steady increase in an already slow-moving federal caseload is indicative to many local lawyers that Cape Girardeau requires a full-time district judge; lawyers cite poor accessibility to judges and slow-moving trials as the main reasons a full-time judge is essential here; when Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr. took senior status and limited his cases to St. Louis, the remaining federal judges opted to divide the cases in the Southeastern Division among themselves instead of appointing a full-time district judge.
Cape Girardeau has received its first return -- $1,872.72 -- from its new one-cent sales tax, and city officials are "pleased"; city officials expected far less in the first check, which covers a period from Sept. 25 through Oct. 27.
A name was selected last night for Jackson's new elementary school, now under construction: West Lane Elementary School; the school board said the name would be simple and descriptive, and it wouldn't prevent the board from naming the building after an individual some time in the future.
More than 1,200 persons -- one of the largest gatherings of district Lutherans in recent years -- attend the Lutheran Reformation Mission Rally in the afternoon at the Jackson Grade School auditorium; the main address is given by Dr. L.J. Sieck, president of Concordia Seminary in St. Louis; under the direction of Paul Steffens of Trinity Lutheran School in Cape Girardeau and W.T. Palisch of Jackson, a massed choir sings two anthems; churches cooperating in the event are Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Hanover, Egypt Mills, two churches at Gordonville, Illmo, Pocahontas, Tilsit, Shawneetown, Chaffee, Kurreville, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston.
The official board of the Church of the Nazarene in Cape Girardeau has voted to secure a minister of music for the church; an effort will be made to employ a musical leader as soon as possible, who will direct all music of the congregation.
President Joseph A. Serena of the Teachers College was greatly pleased Wednesday when he received a fine portrait of Professor L.H. Cheney, the first president of the Normal School, now Teachers College; the portrait will hang on the wall of the reception room in Academic Hall with other former presidents; the original portrait of Cheney was destroyed by fire about 20 years ago; Judge Jerome L. Cheney of Syracuse, New York, a justice of the New York State Supreme Court and a son of the former president, supplied the new portrait.
The Rev. Burke Culpepper delayed his sermon last night to take an "invoice" of his campaign; he questioned those in the audience, with shows of hands, whether they were from Cape Girardeau or one of the area towns, and whether they were mailing newspaper reports about the meeting to out-of-town friends and relatives.
