Out of the past: Nov. 10

1995

Cape Girardeau students considering dropping out of high school have another choice: an alternative school program; the new program, aimed at keeping students in school, could start next week if all goes as planned; applications are available for students at the high school office.

Regional businesses were connected directly to the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority on Wednesday with the opening of a 1.5-mile railroad track; with completion of the track, port customers have access to three railroad lines: Burlington Northern, Southern Pacific and Union Pacific; the track connects rail customers to a six-mile main rail line; its opening also gives the port access to five modes of transportation: rail, river, air, road and pipeline.

1970

The ground floor of a remodeled building at Broadway and Houck Place, owned by Fred Dormeyer, has been leased to Tom Bulian of St. Louis, who will shortly open a pizza and ravioli restaurant there.

Jacob "Chic" Hecht, 2004 (AP Photo/Las Vegas Sun, Ethan Miller)

Jacob "Chic" Hecht, who spent his early years in Cape Girardeau and now operates a ladies sportswear store in Las Vegas, Nevada, was elected to his second term in the Nevada State Senate Tuesday, the only Republican in the state to win office; Hecht's father, Louis Hecht, who founded Hecht's store here, operates a ladies ready-to-wear store next to his son's business in Las Vegas.