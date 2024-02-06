Out of the past: Nov. 10

Cape Girardeau students considering dropping out of high school have another choice: an alternative school program; the new program, aimed at keeping students in school, could start next week if all goes as planned; applications are available for students at the high school office.
Regional businesses were connected directly to the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority on Wednesday with the opening of a 1.5-mile railroad track; with completion of the track, port customers have access to three railroad lines: Burlington Northern, Southern Pacific and Union Pacific; the track connects rail customers to a six-mile main rail line; its opening also gives the port access to five modes of transportation: rail, river, air, road and pipeline.
The ground floor of a remodeled building at Broadway and Houck Place, owned by Fred Dormeyer, has been leased to Tom Bulian of St. Louis, who will shortly open a pizza and ravioli restaurant there.
Jacob "Chic" Hecht, who spent his early years in Cape Girardeau and now operates a ladies sportswear store in Las Vegas, Nevada, was elected to his second term in the Nevada State Senate Tuesday, the only Republican in the state to win office; Hecht's father, Louis Hecht, who founded Hecht's store here, operates a ladies ready-to-wear store next to his son's business in Las Vegas.
Following a banquet tonight, the 21st Annual Missouri Baptist Student Convention, in session at First Baptist Church, will be brought to a close tomorrow morning, with members attending Sunday school and church services; 275 students from 15 colleges and universities in the state are here for the convention.
The new building being erected for the Schneider Implement Co. on a tract at the southwest corner of Bloomfield Road and Highway 61 will be completed and ready for occupancy Jan. 1; the new structure, built of brick, has dimensions of 96-by-82 feet and will contain a large, glassed-in show room.
Assembly for the big Armistice Day parade in Cape Girardeau tomorrow will be at 2 p.m. at Courthouse Park, from which point the parade will start, going on Broadway to Main Street; there will be 14 units in the parade, led by mounted police and Schuchert's band.
Mrs. C.W. Stehr, 112 S. Sprigg St., entertained a number of relatives with a quilting party Tuesday afternoon; those present were Mrs. Otto Hanney, Leona Marz, Mollie Masek, Mrs. Rudolph Stehr, Mrs. Adam Halter, and Clara and Annie Stehr; a two-course luncheon was served.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.