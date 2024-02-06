Out of the past: Nov. 10

1994

Profits from the 1994 SEMO District Fair were almost the same as last year, netting $46,945; the fair generated about $10,000 more in revenue this year, bringing in a total of $387,879 during its eight-day run in September; fair expenditures were almost $9,800 higher than last year, totaling $340,934.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Senate Republicans have chosen Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau to serve as caucus chairman for the next session convening in January; it is one of four GOP leadership positions in the Senate.

1969

J. Marvin Campbell, county sanitarian, and O. David Niswonger, assistant administrator of Southeast Hospital, appear before the Cape County Court and present a $52,903 budget for a proposed County Health Unit.

Guest artist at The Missourian's 23rd annual Art Exhibition Nov. 22 and 23 will be Mildred Snider Feirich of Carbondale, Illinois, who specializes in water color; 25 of Feirich's water colors will be on display.