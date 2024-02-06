Out of the past: Nov. 10

Profits from the 1994 SEMO District Fair were almost the same as last year, netting $46,945; the fair generated about $10,000 more in revenue this year, bringing in a total of $387,879 during its eight-day run in September; fair expenditures were almost $9,800 higher than last year, totaling $340,934.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Senate Republicans have chosen Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau to serve as caucus chairman for the next session convening in January; it is one of four GOP leadership positions in the Senate.
J. Marvin Campbell, county sanitarian, and O. David Niswonger, assistant administrator of Southeast Hospital, appear before the Cape County Court and present a $52,903 budget for a proposed County Health Unit.
Guest artist at The Missourian's 23rd annual Art Exhibition Nov. 22 and 23 will be Mildred Snider Feirich of Carbondale, Illinois, who specializes in water color; 25 of Feirich's water colors will be on display.
Mary Hunter Giboney Houck, wife of the last Louis Houck, dies of pneumonia in the morning at the family home, Elmwood, on the Bloomfield Road; Houck, who was 96 years old, was born in Cape Girardeau, the daughter of Andrew and Mary Hunter Giboney, pioneers of this district; she married Houck in 1872, and he succumbed in 1925; she is survived by a son, Maj. Giboney Houck, a daughter, Rebecca Frissell, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; a daughter, Irma Houck Juden, died in 1912.
The 18th consecutive oratorical contest for the William Harrison Trophy, held in Cape Girardeau Central High School auditorium, is won by Stephen Limbaugh, who speaks on "Gen. Billy Mitchell and What He Fought For."
Sally Peterman Halter, manager of Schumer Springs, spends the day in Cape Girardeau and reports the resort has been closed for the winter after experiencing the busiest season of its history; she says the hotel was filled throughout October despite the bad weather.
Archbishop John Glennon of the St. Louis Diocese confirms a class of 26 at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Jackson; among those receiving the sacrament are Beatrice Medley, Mary Heisserer, Helen Loos, Richard Loos, Mary Ann Loos, Catherine Schmuke, Helen Bagwell, Mary Mills, Margaret Hoeckele, Anna Nitsch, William Wissmann, Mary B. Loos, Henry Loos, Paul Medley, Albert Loos, Charles Nitsch, Edward Medley, Charles Steimle, Paul Hoeckele, Joe Hoecekle, Charles Priest and Michael Heisserer.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.