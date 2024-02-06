Out of the past: Nov. 10

1993

The first public wrangling over how to pick a riverboat gambling vendor occurred last night during a joint meeting of the Cape Girardeau City Council and the Airport Advisory Board; Mayor Gene Rhodes recommended appointing a seven-person commission to establish a format for companies wanting to make a bid to the city; but his suggestions to fill that committee met with resistance from the council.

A drop in enrollment at Southeast Missouri State University this fall will result in a $500,000 to $600,000 shortfall in tuition revenue; Southeast's enrollment stands at 8,084 this fall, a drop of 360 from last year.

1968

The cornerstone for the new Masonic Temple near the Broadway-Kingshighway intersection is dedicated in the afternoon; members of all Masonic bodies in the city participate in the ceremony, during which the corn of plenty, the wine of joy and gladness, and the oil of peace are used to consecrate the structure; Elvis A. Mooney of Bloomfield, Missouri, grand master of Missouri Masons, leads the ceremony.

The earthquake that shook Cape Girardeau and several states yesterday was probably the strongest to hit the area in the past decade, says Louis Unfer of the State College earth science department; seismograph readings show the quake recorded a 5.5 on the 10-point Richter scale; most of the previous quakes felt here registered around 5 on the scale, the temblor on March 3, 1963, showing between the 5 and 5.5 mark, Unfer said.