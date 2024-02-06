Out of the past: Nov. 10

1992

Two rural Cape Girardeau County firefighters were injured early yesterday when a fire truck driven by one collided with a pickup truck driven by a fellow volunteer; the men were speeding to a fire call, when the accident occurred at the intersection of routes C and CC; injured was Mike Meyer, 38, of New Wells, who was driving the fire engine, and Revis Reisenbichler, 27, of Pocahontas.

In light of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling banning prayer at graduations, attorney Joseph Russell is recommending to the Cape Girardeau School Board that the district should end its sponsorship of baccalaureate ceremonies.

1967

Hundreds of persons are thronging Cape Girardeau to participate in the annual Homecoming events of State College, which will begin this evening with an alumni council dinner at the home of President and Mrs. Mark F. Scully; tomorrow morning's parade will be combined with a Veterans Day parade.

Spanky and Our Gang, a musical quintet organized by Elaine "Spanky" McFarlane, will provide the Homecoming entertainment at this evening's dance at Houck Field House.