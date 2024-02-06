Out of the past: Nov. 10

Two rural Cape Girardeau County firefighters were injured early yesterday when a fire truck driven by one collided with a pickup truck driven by a fellow volunteer; the men were speeding to a fire call, when the accident occurred at the intersection of routes C and CC; injured was Mike Meyer, 38, of New Wells, who was driving the fire engine, and Revis Reisenbichler, 27, of Pocahontas.
In light of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling banning prayer at graduations, attorney Joseph Russell is recommending to the Cape Girardeau School Board that the district should end its sponsorship of baccalaureate ceremonies.
Hundreds of persons are thronging Cape Girardeau to participate in the annual Homecoming events of State College, which will begin this evening with an alumni council dinner at the home of President and Mrs. Mark F. Scully; tomorrow morning's parade will be combined with a Veterans Day parade.
Spanky and Our Gang, a musical quintet organized by Elaine "Spanky" McFarlane, will provide the Homecoming entertainment at this evening's dance at Houck Field House.
There will be no Christmas street lights in Cape Girardeau this year; a request has been made by the War Production Board that communities dispense with the holiday lighting systems this year in order to conserve vital materials needed for the war effort and to save electric current.
Cape Girardeau County farmers, like those elsewhere, will be appealed to along patriotic lines to butcher fewer swine for home use this year, and to put the extra pig or two on the market, according to Elmer Schaper, county farm war board chairman, and the AAA chairman; he says there is no truth in the rumor that farmers will have to pay a $5 license or penalty for each hog killed for home consumption.
Submarine chasers Numbers 149 and 150, towed by a government boat, tied up at Cape Girardeau last night; they were en route from Dubuque, Iowa, to New Orleans; the boats were built by the Dubuque Iron Boat and Boiler Co., and were being taken to a naval station.
Cape Girardeau's sugar famine has finally been relieved, and many towns in Southeast Missouri that had been entirely out of sugar will soon get a small supply of sweetness; Dempsey Grocer Co. receives a car load of granulated sugar at noon from Colorado; the sugar had been in transit since Oct. 23; 800 sacks will be divided among various towns, as far south as Kennett, Missouri.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
