Out of the past: Nov. 1

1998

Grant Lund sits alone with his paints and brushes on the cold concrete of an isolated entryway to Southeast Missouri State University's Rhodes Hall of Science; Grant was commissioned to paint a mural as part of the university's 125th anniversary celebration, and it should be completed next spring; Lund's mural will depict images of black holes, the swirling mass of a brightly colored nebula and the origin of the universe.

Priests from throughout the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese gather in Cape Girardeau to help celebrate Cardinal Bernard Law's 25th anniversary as bishop of the Southern Missouri diocese; Law, now archbishop of Boston, celebrates Mass in the afternoon at the new Notre Dame High School.

1973

Vandalism reported throughout Cape Girardeau and Scott counties on Halloween night ended the festive atmosphere for many residents; one of the most serious incidents reported was destruction estimated to be as high as $700 to a new house under construction on Bertling Street in Cape Girardeau; about five persons were seen in the house breaking out all the windows, tearing out insulation and damaging walls.

Four years after acquiring the old Glenn House on South Spanish Street, the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau is beginning to put the breath of life back into the once stately home; extensive restoration work has been completed on the exterior of the home; major work is still to be done inside before decoration can begin, including rebuilding two floors, stripping most of the woodwork and painting and wallpapering.