Out of the past: Nov. 1

1996

The two leading candidates in the 8th District congressional race combined will spend an estimated $1.4 million, campaign officials say; business and agriculture political-action committees are major backers of independent-Republican candidate Jo Ann Emerson, Federal Election Commission records show; labor unions are the biggest contributors to Democrat Emily Firebaugh's campaign.

In front of a banner reading "Character Counts," Republican vice presidential candidate Jack Kemp criticizes President Clinton's administration for scandals, including accepting illegal campaign contributions from a drug dealer; "We need somebody who thinks positively to lead this country in the 21st century," Kemp tells more than 800 supporters in front of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson; "Not Ross, not Bill, not Al, and certainly not Ralph Nader. Bob Dole is that man," Kemp says.

1971

Halloween pranksters confined themselves mostly to minor vandalism over the weekend, authorities receiving only one report of treats being spiked; Jackson police say someone gave Kenny Sides, son of Helen Sides of Jackson, an apple containing a razor blade; police are investigating where the apple came from; in Cape Girardeau -- aside from the usual soaping of windows and overturning of pumpkins -- egg-throwing seemed to be the most popular on the list of tricks.

The appointment of Wilver W. Wessel as assistant postmaster of the Cape Girardeau Post Office, effective Oct. 30, has been confirmed, according to Postmaster Russell Fowler; Wessel has been acting assistant postmaster since Feb. 19.