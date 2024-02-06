Out of the past: Nov. 1

The two leading candidates in the 8th District congressional race combined will spend an estimated $1.4 million, campaign officials say; business and agriculture political-action committees are major backers of independent-Republican candidate Jo Ann Emerson, Federal Election Commission records show; labor unions are the biggest contributors to Democrat Emily Firebaugh's campaign.
In front of a banner reading "Character Counts," Republican vice presidential candidate Jack Kemp criticizes President Clinton's administration for scandals, including accepting illegal campaign contributions from a drug dealer; "We need somebody who thinks positively to lead this country in the 21st century," Kemp tells more than 800 supporters in front of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson; "Not Ross, not Bill, not Al, and certainly not Ralph Nader. Bob Dole is that man," Kemp says.
Halloween pranksters confined themselves mostly to minor vandalism over the weekend, authorities receiving only one report of treats being spiked; Jackson police say someone gave Kenny Sides, son of Helen Sides of Jackson, an apple containing a razor blade; police are investigating where the apple came from; in Cape Girardeau -- aside from the usual soaping of windows and overturning of pumpkins -- egg-throwing seemed to be the most popular on the list of tricks.
The appointment of Wilver W. Wessel as assistant postmaster of the Cape Girardeau Post Office, effective Oct. 30, has been confirmed, according to Postmaster Russell Fowler; Wessel has been acting assistant postmaster since Feb. 19.
Thomas Sanford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Colonists is the hostess chapter for the 24th annual State Assembly of the National Society D.A.C., which opens a two-day meeting here; state regent is Alene Groves of Cape Girardeau; the local chapter was organized by Mrs. Clyde A. Vandivort in March 9, 1935, and was named in honor of her ancestor, who was a landed proprietor and a soldier in King Phillip's War, 1675; he lived in New Haven, Connecticut.
At a morning assembly Cape Girardeau Central High School pupils hear from James C. Whittaker, a member of the Eddie Rickenbacker plane crew which crashed into the Pacific in 1942; the Oak Ridge native tells how all but one member of the crew survived the 21-day ordeal and were saved through a power beyond themselves.
"Soaped" windows in Cape Girardeau's business districts give evidence Halloween was celebrated here; some attempts were made to obstruct traffic, but the police stopped this at once; three youths were apprehended by police for attempting to obstruct the streets and writing obscene matter on the windows of business houses on prominent streets.
Two Randles boys -- ages 17 and 18 -- are brought to Cape Girardeau in the evening by Deputy Sheriff L.A. Steinhoff, who was called to meet Cotton Belt Railroad detectives at Illmo with an ambulance; the boys were wounded in an encounter with the shotgun-wielding railroad detectives at Randles Station, when the pair, along with a third boy, attempted to retrieve some silk goods they had stolen earlier from a freight car; the 17-year-old, slightly wounded, is in the city jail, while the 18-year-old is in Saint Francis Hospital with more serious injuries; a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the third boy.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
