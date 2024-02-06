Out of the past: Nov. 1

Kiefner Brothers Inc. has been named the general contractor for the new Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce headquarters building to be constructed at 1267 N. Mount Auburn Road; bidding for the job was limited to members of the chamber; the 4,800-square-foot building is expected to be completed by the summer of 1996.
Missouri Gov. Mel Carnahan Tuesday announced Puxico, Missouri, native Roy Temple as his chief of staff; Temple, 31, has served as deputy chief of staff since Carnahan assumed office in January 1993.
Cape La Croix Manor now has an altar for its Wednesday devotional services held for patients; the need for an altar was brought to the attention of the Board of Evangelism of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel by the pastor, the Rev. Walter C. Loeber, who conducts a devotion at the manor each month; Elmer Pott, a member of the church, agreed to build the altar, and lumber was donated by Landgraf Lumber Co.
Centenary United Methodist Church has announced the appointment of the Rev. Jerry D. Statler to the church as minister of membership and evangelism; he comes to Centenary from the First United Methodist Church in Hannibal, Missouri.
One of two Missouri state prisoners who escaped early last night from the penitentiary at Jefferson City was Claud McGee, 33, once a river worker in Cape Girardeau, who was serving a life sentence for his part in the holdup slaying of W. Tom Carlton at Grays Point, Missouri, 10 years ago; it was the third time in the 10 years since his arrest following the night gunmen shot Carlton to death that McGee has escaped.
An average of 50 men daily from the Cape Girardeau area of the U.S. Employment Service are being separated from military service; of that number, 12 to 15 are seeking aid in finding jobs; the balance either have their old jobs back or are returning to self employment, such as farming and businesses.
Otis Hawn, 17, is in his third year at Cape Girardeau Central High School, and his third year of walking five miles twice each school day to attend classes; he lives on a farm with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Juan Hawn, five miles west of Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau women are urged to go to the polls in tomorrow morning if possible; employees of all the factories and working men and women in general will have to vote in the afternoon; women with babies won't be permitted to take them into the polling places, but there will be candidates present who will willingly hold them and perhaps give them candy.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
