Out of the past: Nov. 1

1995

Kiefner Brothers Inc. has been named the general contractor for the new Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce headquarters building to be constructed at 1267 N. Mount Auburn Road; bidding for the job was limited to members of the chamber; the 4,800-square-foot building is expected to be completed by the summer of 1996.

Missouri Gov. Mel Carnahan Tuesday announced Puxico, Missouri, native Roy Temple as his chief of staff; Temple, 31, has served as deputy chief of staff since Carnahan assumed office in January 1993.

1970

Cape La Croix Manor now has an altar for its Wednesday devotional services held for patients; the need for an altar was brought to the attention of the Board of Evangelism of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel by the pastor, the Rev. Walter C. Loeber, who conducts a devotion at the manor each month; Elmer Pott, a member of the church, agreed to build the altar, and lumber was donated by Landgraf Lumber Co.

Centenary United Methodist Church has announced the appointment of the Rev. Jerry D. Statler to the church as minister of membership and evangelism; he comes to Centenary from the First United Methodist Church in Hannibal, Missouri.