Out of the past: Nov. 1

Beginning today, callers making long-distance telephone calls within their own area codes will be dialing more numbers; what callers used to reach in seven digits now takes 10; in Eastern Missouri, callers will have to dial 1 or 0, plus the 314 area code for all calls beyond the local calling area.
After a 60-day search that lured 125 applicants from throughout the county, the Jackson Board of Aldermen picks a hometown boy as its new city administrator; Stephen J. Wilson, 40, of Jackson is the only local candidate who makes the final cut of three, and today he's offered the job.
The site of the first Protestant church west of the Mississippi River is just south of Jackson and, after more than 60 years of neglect, efforts are being made to preserve this historical site; all that remains of Old Bethel Baptist Church is a cemetery, a monument and a few stones that may have been part of the original, 1806 foundation.
Rainy weather last night, while failing to dampen the Halloween spirit, is being cited as a contributing factor in the lack of activity of local trick-or-treaters; city and county law enforcement officials say no reports of vandalism were filed during the Halloween observance.
Each limited to one buck that must have one or more forked antlers, several local deer hunters will be in the hills of the Ozarks on Friday and Saturday on the first legal buck shooting in Missouri for seven years; among those from Cape Girardeau planning to hunt are William Huebel, Emil Teichman, Fred Campbell, Herbert Campbell, Alvin Kempe, F.L. Schneider, Harry Barger, Roy Cain, Dr. A.L. Fuerth, Frank Unnerstall and Denver Haggerty.
With the new term of State College opening today, 510 students, including 200 Navy V-12 trainees, enroll by noon; college officials say there will be a larger civilian student body during this term; since Leming Hall, formerly used by the Navy, has been turned back to the college, a larger number of women are enrolling.
According to reports from the west end of Cape Girardeau, a lynching was barely averted there a few nights ago; quick action by the police calmed the crowd and saved a young man from being hanged; he was accused of attempting to assault a recently-married young woman.
Nearly 400 students and faculty members attended a Halloween party given at the Teachers College last night by the students; all of Academic Hall, lighted only by jack-o'-lanterns, was used by the revelers; in the upper hall, there were rooms where hope must be abandoned upon entering, chambers of death, vaults with a thrill and plates with spinning arrows, where one might see his or her future spouse; at 10 p.m., the party turned into a dance in the girls' gymnasium.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
