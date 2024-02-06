Out of the past: Nov. 1

1994

Beginning today, callers making long-distance telephone calls within their own area codes will be dialing more numbers; what callers used to reach in seven digits now takes 10; in Eastern Missouri, callers will have to dial 1 or 0, plus the 314 area code for all calls beyond the local calling area.

After a 60-day search that lured 125 applicants from throughout the county, the Jackson Board of Aldermen picks a hometown boy as its new city administrator; Stephen J. Wilson, 40, of Jackson is the only local candidate who makes the final cut of three, and today he's offered the job.

1969

The site of the first Protestant church west of the Mississippi River is just south of Jackson and, after more than 60 years of neglect, efforts are being made to preserve this historical site; all that remains of Old Bethel Baptist Church is a cemetery, a monument and a few stones that may have been part of the original, 1806 foundation.

Rainy weather last night, while failing to dampen the Halloween spirit, is being cited as a contributing factor in the lack of activity of local trick-or-treaters; city and county law enforcement officials say no reports of vandalism were filed during the Halloween observance.