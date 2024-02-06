Out of the past: Nov. 1

1993

Cape Girardeau's Board of Education is asking residents to voice their opinions and make suggestions on the school district's plan to move toward a middle school; three open forums are scheduled this month, with the first set for Wednesday night at May Greene Elementary School.

Motorists crossing the Mississippi River into Cape Girardeau on the planned bridge and relocated Highway 74 will have one less eyesore to bear; the Cape Girardeau City Council refuses to grant a special use permit to Lester Sample for an automobile salvage company at Giboney and Maple streets.

1968

Randy Dabbs, the 9-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Grady Dabbs of Thebes, Illinois, returned home with his family from trick or treating in Cape Girardeau last night with a surprise; when he opened his candy bag, he found a small package of rat poisoning, apparently deposited in his sack on Benton or Frederick streets; poison control centers at local hospitals report no such similar incidents.

Cape Girardeau area reaction to President Lyndon Johnson's announced bombing halt of North Vietnam is generally favorable to mixed; opinion is sharply divided over whether the move was politically motivated, and there is little agreement as to what political effect, if any, the development will have.