Out of the past: Nov. 1

Cape Girardeau's Board of Education is asking residents to voice their opinions and make suggestions on the school district's plan to move toward a middle school; three open forums are scheduled this month, with the first set for Wednesday night at May Greene Elementary School.
Motorists crossing the Mississippi River into Cape Girardeau on the planned bridge and relocated Highway 74 will have one less eyesore to bear; the Cape Girardeau City Council refuses to grant a special use permit to Lester Sample for an automobile salvage company at Giboney and Maple streets.
Randy Dabbs, the 9-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Grady Dabbs of Thebes, Illinois, returned home with his family from trick or treating in Cape Girardeau last night with a surprise; when he opened his candy bag, he found a small package of rat poisoning, apparently deposited in his sack on Benton or Frederick streets; poison control centers at local hospitals report no such similar incidents.
Cape Girardeau area reaction to President Lyndon Johnson's announced bombing halt of North Vietnam is generally favorable to mixed; opinion is sharply divided over whether the move was politically motivated, and there is little agreement as to what political effect, if any, the development will have.
The Christian Mission on World Order makes its national debut in Cape Girardeau, drawing representatives of nine denominations at an initial breakfast session at Grace Methodist Church; internationally known speakers reflect on a Christian world and the church's influence in a peaceful postwar world.
Civilian students and Navy V-12 seamen come back to State College for the start of the new, 16-week term; there had been no school for 10 days, and the seamen, like most of the civilian students, were at their homes in a number of states for the leave period.
The young folk of Cape Girardeau turned out in force last night to celebrate Halloween; apparently they had lots of fun, judging from the number of soaped windows and the blockades placed on most every street; at the Hasslinger jewelry shop on lower Broadway, the fun turned to vandalism; a gang of boys tore down the clock sign hanging over the sidewalk; in coming down, the sign struck the shop's large plate glass window, breaking it.
At a meeting of the city Board of Health yesterday, it was decided to continue the quarantine ban in Cape Girardeau because of the Spanish influenza epidemic; so churches, schools, picture shows and other public gathering places will remain closed for at least another week, or until conditions improve.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.