Out of the past: Nov. 1

1992

Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Southeast Missouri dedicates its new building at 2911 Breckenridge in Cape Girardeau.

ALTENBURG, Mo. -- A dedication ceremony is held in the afternoon for a three-sided concrete and granite memorial marker at Log College Park at Altenburg; each side bears a bronze plaque honoring Martin Luther, the Rev. C.F. Walther and the Rev. G.H. Loeber; Walther was co-founder of the first Lutheran seminary west of the Mississippi River in 1839 at Altenburg; Loeber was founding pastor of the historic Trinity Lutheran Church here, and co-founder of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

1967

The U.S. Coast Guard gives final approval for the Mississippi River Bridge at Caruthersville, Missouri, apparently resolving a long dispute over bridge design and clearance; the action presumably clears the way for final planning and contracting the span.

Charges of attempted escape are to be filed today against a Cape Girardeau County jail inmate, who broke jail Tuesday night only to be caught two and a half hours later about five blocks from the calaboose; the 19-year-old Roxana, Illinois, man was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond while he awaited trail on auto theft charges.