Out of the past: Nov. 1

Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Southeast Missouri dedicates its new building at 2911 Breckenridge in Cape Girardeau.
ALTENBURG, Mo. -- A dedication ceremony is held in the afternoon for a three-sided concrete and granite memorial marker at Log College Park at Altenburg; each side bears a bronze plaque honoring Martin Luther, the Rev. C.F. Walther and the Rev. G.H. Loeber; Walther was co-founder of the first Lutheran seminary west of the Mississippi River in 1839 at Altenburg; Loeber was founding pastor of the historic Trinity Lutheran Church here, and co-founder of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
The U.S. Coast Guard gives final approval for the Mississippi River Bridge at Caruthersville, Missouri, apparently resolving a long dispute over bridge design and clearance; the action presumably clears the way for final planning and contracting the span.
Charges of attempted escape are to be filed today against a Cape Girardeau County jail inmate, who broke jail Tuesday night only to be caught two and a half hours later about five blocks from the calaboose; the 19-year-old Roxana, Illinois, man was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond while he awaited trail on auto theft charges.
The Rev. Thomas D. Williams, pastor of the local English Lutheran Church, preaches his final sermon here, as he and his mother prepare to depart for Dayton, Ohio, where he has been appointed assistant pastor of the First English Lutheran Church.
Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Erlbacher and children have moved into their new, two-story stone residence at 601 Highland Dr.; the residence, started two years ago, has been built under the direction of Erlbacher and Bernard McMahon, architect; it is complete with the exception of a metal stairway railing, which cannot now be obtained.
Oak Ridge is to have a company of Home Guards; Wash Miller has interested the men of that town in the matter, and the company will be formed this evening with at least 100 men; Captain D'N. Stafford and Lt. Allen Oliver will go to Oak Ridge to aid in the organization of the company.
Last night, ghosts walked in Jackson; pranks of all kinds, some funny and some approaching meanness, were perpetuated all over town; plate-glass windows were smeared; garbage cans, lawn swings, stoops, gates, wagons, barber poles and all other manner of things were carried off and placed in out-of-the way locations; the large megaphone used at the Gem Theater was found on top of the flag pole in the courthouse yard; a buggy, minus its wheels, was left on West Main Street.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
