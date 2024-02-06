Out of the past: May 9

1949

Coach Joe McDonald of the State College basketball team and track squad for the past three years has resigned to enter the ministry; McDonald says he will go to Louisville, Kentucky, in September to enter the Baptist seminary in preparation for his new work.

Midget auto racing is set to return to Arena Park tonight for the third year; racing, sponsored by the Louis K. Juden Post of the American Legion, will get underway with time trials at 7:30 p.m.; races this year won’t be held in competition with other tracks; by an agreement with the St. Louis Midget Automobile Association, there are only six nights of racing on the circuit this season; in past years there have been races in other towns on the same night they have been held here; this has been eliminated, and fans in the district may expect better cars racing than in past years.

1924

Another name must be selected for the hospital addition in West Cape Girardeau, which the committee had decided would be known as “Highland Place”; following the announcement of the new title Wednesday, it was revealed Cape Girardeau already has a suburb with that name, it being in the northwest section of the city, a part of the property owned by Elizabeth Davis.

Damages aggregating $3,000 were awarded by a jury in circuit court at Jackson late yesterday to Ed Cuskaden, a farmer south of Cape Girardeau, for right-of-way for the state primary highway, which will pass through his farm; the jury deliberated four hours, turning in the verdict shortly before 6 p.m.; according to reports after, there were as many differences of opinion as to the damages as there were in the statements of the various expert witnesses called to testify to the damage.

