Out of the past: May 9

A Missouri Senate committee has approved a measure to provide construction money for three education projects in Southeast Missouri; the Senate Appropriations Committee yesterday voted to earmark $2 million for a technology center for Southeast Missouri State University, $1.5 million for a new Cape Girardeau vocational-technical school and $1.5 million for a Sikeston education center.
Marge Nichols Sullivan has been named coordinator of the Missouri Mentoring Partnership for Cape Girardeau and Scott counties; the program offers selected youths who have experienced out-of-home placement an opportunity for employment with mentor support in the workplace.
A new committee designed to draw the community and schools into a closer relationship is being formed by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; board president Mary C. Kasten last night appointed members Dr. C. John Ritter and the Rev. Earl W. Tharp, as co-chairmen of what will be called the community-school relations committee.
Relatives living in Cape Girardeau have been notified of the death of Air Force Capt. Rodney Slagle, 26, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Slagle of Springfield, Missouri, formerly of Cape Girardeau; Slagle, a navigator, was in a plane shot down over Vietnam a week ago; his body was recovered Saturday.
Taking definite steps to build up the size and quality of the horse racing program at the SEMO District Fair, the fair board has added $100 to the purse in each of the main racing events, boosting the total race program purse to $4,980.
Every effort is being made by the Missouri Utilities Co. to bring natural gas to Cape Girardeau, says president H.B. Newman; for the past year, since it was announced the Big Inch pipeline in Scott County would carry natural gas, the company has been in correspondence with the Texas Eastern Transmission Corp,, the Federal Power Commission and the State Public Service Commission to bring gas here.
The Frisco Railroad has announced a reduction of approximately 25% in freight rates on shipments between St. Louis and Cape Girardeau, effective June 15; the new schedule follows action of the Inter-State Commerce Commission in ordering a general reduction of rates.
U.S. Sen. James A. Reed of Kansas City, Missouri, who is seeking reelection, arrives in Cape Girardeau at noon from St. Louis and will speak this evening at Courthouse Park; in view of the attack on him by former President Wilson -- calling him a "marplot" in a letter made public yesterday -- Reed's speech here is being awaited with great interest.
