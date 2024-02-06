Out of the past: May 9

1997

A Missouri Senate committee has approved a measure to provide construction money for three education projects in Southeast Missouri; the Senate Appropriations Committee yesterday voted to earmark $2 million for a technology center for Southeast Missouri State University, $1.5 million for a new Cape Girardeau vocational-technical school and $1.5 million for a Sikeston education center.

Marge Nichols Sullivan has been named coordinator of the Missouri Mentoring Partnership for Cape Girardeau and Scott counties; the program offers selected youths who have experienced out-of-home placement an opportunity for employment with mentor support in the workplace.

1972

A new committee designed to draw the community and schools into a closer relationship is being formed by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; board president Mary C. Kasten last night appointed members Dr. C. John Ritter and the Rev. Earl W. Tharp, as co-chairmen of what will be called the community-school relations committee.

Relatives living in Cape Girardeau have been notified of the death of Air Force Capt. Rodney Slagle, 26, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Slagle of Springfield, Missouri, formerly of Cape Girardeau; Slagle, a navigator, was in a plane shot down over Vietnam a week ago; his body was recovered Saturday.