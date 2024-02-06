Out of the past: May 9

1996

The Environmental Protection Agency has agreed to a more complete decontamination of the Kem-Pest Superfund site north of Cape Girardeau; the agreement means that once the process is complete property owners will be able to develop the site as they choose; EPA officials earlier this week outlined their remediation plans for cleaning up contamination in the former pesticides formulation building; the original plan called for demolishing and decontaminating the main building, but leaving most of the basement in place; after further negotiations with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the basement area also will be decontaminated.

Bell Monument Works of Cairo, Illinois, had the honor of becoming the 300th business or group to sign up as a Random Act of Kindness participant; George Bell read about Kindness Week in the newspaper and wanted to bring the effort to his Southern Illinois city; what started as an observance in Cape Girardeau and Jackson has blossomed into a regional event, sponsored by the Southeast Missourian;.

1971

Dr. Thomas S. Field, the president of William Jewell College at Liberty, Missouri, speaks at both the morning and evening worship services at First Baptist Church; he has been president of the four-year liberal arts college since August 1970 and for many years was a pastor in the Missouri Baptist Convention.

Ruth Graham of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, shows her artwork in a one-man exhibition in The Southeast Missourian Gallery; 27 of her paintings are on display during regular building hours in May as part of the newspaper's monthly art shows.