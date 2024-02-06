Out of the past: May 9

1995

Cape Girardeau Central High School seniors must fulfill all graduation requirements to participate in the May 26 commencement; the Board of Education made it official last night by adopting a formal policy that had been in the works since the start of the school year.

Two Red Cross volunteers from Southeast Missouri leave Cape Girardeau in an emergency response vehicle in the evening, bound for flood-ravaged New Orleans; Glenna Sherron of Dexter and Curtis Mathes of Farmington will represent the Southeast Missouri Chapter of the American Red Cross in efforts to help victims in New Orleans, which was hit with heavy rains and tornadoes Monday night.

1970

Pyramid Roofing Co. of Sikeston, Missouri, submitted the only bid on the proposed removal and replacement of the sheet metal covering on the lower square portion of Academic Hall dome at State College when bids were opened Friday; the bid of $28,990 was referred to the engineering department for checking and then to the Board of Regents for a final decision.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- The City of Chaffee recently purchased a new fire truck equipped with the latest in firefighting equipment; the truck, manufactured by the John Bean Co. of Tipton, Indiana, cost about $28,000.