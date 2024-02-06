Out of the past: May 8

1998

The Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee yesterday approved a capital improvements spending package that includes $1 million for construction of the Cape Girardeau vocational-technical school; while that amount falls short of the $1.65 million the House approved last month, state Sen. Peter Kinder, R-Cape Girardeau, says he was pleased with the funding arrangement; the House is expected to review the proposal today.

Final clearance sales begin in the nation's Venture stores, including those in Cape Girardeau's West Park Mall and at Paducah, Kentucky; few details are known about the closing of the Cape Girardeau Venture; a spokesperson at West Park Mall says a date for its closing had not been mentioned, but it could happen by August; employees have been given 60-day notices that it will close.

1973

Unless a lot of conservationists put heavy pressure on the Nixon administration, the proposed 8,000-acre wilderness area in Southeast Missouri's Mingo National Wildlife Refuge will remain just a dream; the proposal's chances look gloomy; the Department of the Interior continues to oppose it -- the federal agency favors its own plan for a 1,700-acre wilderness area -- and 10th District Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau, has apparently softened his support for the larger area.

A heavy spring squall raked Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois overnight, spawning a series of tornadoes and wind storms that touched down in at least five inhabited areas and injuring at least 10 persons; funnel clouds or tornado sightings were made in 12 Southeast Missouri communities, including Cape Girardeau and Jackson, where many residents moved to basements or storm cellars after a tornado was reported heading this way from the Illmo-Scott City area.