Out of the past: May 8

1997

The Southeast Missourian begins a special tribute to area veterans; a symbol of the American flag will be placed in the obituaries of anyone who served in the armed forces to honor their service to the nation; the free feature was suggested by American Legion Altenthal-Joerns Post 158 in Jackson.

Unless Cape Girardeau changes its schedule for building new roads, the newly approved vocational-technical school will be built before motorists can safely drive to it; the City Council and Board of Education met yesterday in part to make their plans mesh better; school officials want Southern Expressway extended to the vo-tech school site before it opens in 1999, with Mount Auburn Road extended south later; but the city's capital improvement plan calls for construction on both road-building projects to begin after July 1999.

1972

Tenth District Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau, is beefing up his efforts to elect what he calls uncommitted delegates to Democratic district and state conventions, sources say on the eve of county conventions throughout Missouri; an official high in the party's 10th District structure says Burlison has made "a considerable number" of telephone calls from his Washington, D.C., office to delegates to county conventions throughout the district; the calls, made at taxpayers' expense, are said to last "as long as 30 and 40 minutes."

A tentative contract proposing a new policy on job injuries, pension plan, shorter work week and more manpower will be presented to the city by Cape Girardeau uniformed firemen as soon as a date for negotiations can be set; by an overwhelming majority, the firemen recently voted approval of a proposal that the city recognize its union for collective bargaining purposes.