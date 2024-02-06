Out of the past: May 8

The Southeast Missourian begins a special tribute to area veterans; a symbol of the American flag will be placed in the obituaries of anyone who served in the armed forces to honor their service to the nation; the free feature was suggested by American Legion Altenthal-Joerns Post 158 in Jackson.
Unless Cape Girardeau changes its schedule for building new roads, the newly approved vocational-technical school will be built before motorists can safely drive to it; the City Council and Board of Education met yesterday in part to make their plans mesh better; school officials want Southern Expressway extended to the vo-tech school site before it opens in 1999, with Mount Auburn Road extended south later; but the city's capital improvement plan calls for construction on both road-building projects to begin after July 1999.
Tenth District Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau, is beefing up his efforts to elect what he calls uncommitted delegates to Democratic district and state conventions, sources say on the eve of county conventions throughout Missouri; an official high in the party's 10th District structure says Burlison has made "a considerable number" of telephone calls from his Washington, D.C., office to delegates to county conventions throughout the district; the calls, made at taxpayers' expense, are said to last "as long as 30 and 40 minutes."
A tentative contract proposing a new policy on job injuries, pension plan, shorter work week and more manpower will be presented to the city by Cape Girardeau uniformed firemen as soon as a date for negotiations can be set; by an overwhelming majority, the firemen recently voted approval of a proposal that the city recognize its union for collective bargaining purposes.
Construction begins on the north side of Broadway, adjacent on the west to the Esquire Theater building, of a one-story brick store building for Harry Sachse, who proposes to locate two business establishments in the structure; the building, being constructed by Gerhardt & Co., will have a frontage of 42 feet and a depth of 90 feet, with a basement 20 by 24 feet for the heating system; Sachse plans to operate a billiard parlor in one of the spaces in the new structure.
WASHINGTON -- Otto Schoen of Fornfelt, a native of New Hamburg, Missouri, is nominated by President Harry Truman to be U.S. marshal for eastern Missouri; if confirmed by the Senate, he will succeed William B. Fahy, whose term has expired.
Flood loss to the farmers of Alexander County, Illinois, will reach more than $250,000 according reports of committee of Red Cross workers and officials of Cairo, Illinois, that will be presented to Illinois Gov. Len Small and the flood committee named by him; 285 families were affected by the flood; in Future City alone there were 250 persons who needed aid.
Construction of several new residences in Cape Girardeau have been announced; excavation work for the new $10,000 bungalow to be built by W.H. Campbell, Main Street jeweler, on Themis Street near the corner of Middle, has started; William H. Vedder has purchased a large lot on the southeast corner of North and Middle streets from Mr. and Mrs. William Huebel and Mr. and Mrs. William Brunkhorst, and will erect three houses there within a short time.
