Out of the past: May 8

1996

The Federal Highway Administration has agreed to spend at least $1 million to launch construction of a Mississippi River bridge at Cape Girardeau this year; U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson, R-Cape Girardeau, announced the funding yesterday from his office in Washington; he said the project could receive as much as $2 million in federal funding this year; the federal agency's decision clears the way for the project to proceed and assures future federal funding to complete the bridge.

A plan to use federal transportation funds to buy St. Vincent's College has been nixed by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission; commissioners decided yesterday which Missouri projects would receive federal Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act money, which is allocated for transportation enhancement; in February Cape Girardeau applied for $440,000, the entire amount for highways department District 10 projects; that amount, plus a 20% city match, would have paid the balance for the seminary buildings plus 16 acres.

1971

Purchase of a building at 2103 William St., by Vernon E. "Peewee" Rhodes and hist brother, Edwin P. Rhodes, owners and operators of Plaza Tire Service, from the Bunny Bread Co., was followed last week by the start of construction on a new, 12,100-square-foot building for the firm on the south end of the property; it will be used for warehousing services for the company's expanding area tire business.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Plans to widen Highway 61 to four lanes through Sikeston have been announced by the Missouri Highway Commission; the project will begin at the north city limits and extend 3 1/2 miles south on Main Street to the Highway 60 intersection; the roadway will become 52 feet wide compared to the present 20 feet.