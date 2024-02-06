Out of the past: May 8

1995

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, with a membership of 1,150, ranks fourth among the chambers in the state; by 4 p.m. tomorrow, after it holds its membership blitz, chamber officials are hoping to be No. 3.

Blimpie International Inc., the nation's second-largest submarine-sandwich chain, is scheduled to open in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday; the restaurant, at the intersection of Broadway and Harmony, is located in the structure that previously housed Pete's Pumps.

1970

About 60 State College students and a few faculty members gather on the lawn of the campus in the morning for a memorial service for the four students killed at Kent University on Tuesday during anti-war demonstrations on the Ohio campus; the Rev. Arthur England of Christ Episcopal Church and the Rev. Tom Kozeny of the Newman Center at the college voice prayers for the deceased.

A site on the northwest corner of the County Farm was tentatively selected yesterday for the proposed new juvenile detention home; four possible sites on the farm were considered, the one gaining favor lying between Bates Trailer Court and Memorial Park.