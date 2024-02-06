Out of the past: May 8

1993

Speaking at spring commencement exercises at the Show Me Center, U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr. advised Southeast Missouri State University graduates not to cheat in their future endeavors; "When you cheat, somebody else suffers," says Limbaugh.

The annual washing of the Mississippi River bridge at Cape Girardeau is among several highway projects that will cause travel delays this coming week, says the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department; the bridge washing will begin Monday and, weather permitting, should be completed May 14.

1968

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce recruited 54 new members Tuesday during its daylong membership drive; chamber membership now stands at just more than 600.

CAIRO, Ill. -- The Shawnee Junior College Board of Directors has appointed Loren E. Klaus, a Normal, Illinois, public school administrator, as the first president of the new junior college; John G. Holland, a Cairo attorney, was selected as legal counsel for the board.