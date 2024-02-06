Out of the past: May 8

Speaking at spring commencement exercises at the Show Me Center, U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr. advised Southeast Missouri State University graduates not to cheat in their future endeavors; "When you cheat, somebody else suffers," says Limbaugh.
The annual washing of the Mississippi River bridge at Cape Girardeau is among several highway projects that will cause travel delays this coming week, says the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department; the bridge washing will begin Monday and, weather permitting, should be completed May 14.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce recruited 54 new members Tuesday during its daylong membership drive; chamber membership now stands at just more than 600.
CAIRO, Ill. -- The Shawnee Junior College Board of Directors has appointed Loren E. Klaus, a Normal, Illinois, public school administrator, as the first president of the new junior college; John G. Holland, a Cairo attorney, was selected as legal counsel for the board.
James A. Kinder, 63, a widely known community leader and former county judge and collector, and prominent Mason, died unexpectedly of a cerebral hemorrhage at his Cape Girardeau home on North Ellis Street; Kinder had been in apparent good health, spending yesterday at his drug store on Good Hope Street part of the day and motoring with his wife to visit their daughter, Mrs. Howard H. Flentge, in Sikeston, Missouri, in the afternoon.
Authorities are considering calling a county grand jury in the matter of the emergency pipeline labor dispute in Scott County; a fist and club fight April 30 in the railroad yards at Illmo likely would be subject of at least part of the grand jury investigation, should it be called.
One of the heaviest downpours of rain experienced in many months dumped 2 3/4 inches of rain from 3:30 to 6 p.m. yesterday; the floods in the diversion channel of the drainage district were very serious, the swift current carrying away embankments in places; at Ranny's Switch, the Frisco embankment was washed away, a 15-foot cave-in of the track resulting.
Herbert Moss of St. Louis has purchased the complete stock of Louis Hecht, the Main Street merchant who leaves in the near future to join the forces of Uncle Sam; Moss has signed a lease for the building now occupied by the Hecht store.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.