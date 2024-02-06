Out of the past: May 8

All five subsidiary banks owned by First Exchange Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, were sold yesterday; the Missouri Division of Finance declared the Exchange Banks in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Fredericktown and St. Louis insolvent Thursday and ordered all of the banks to be closed and liquidated.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, scheduled to perform this weekend at the annual Aviation Days at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, perform a benefit show for handicapped and terminally ill children from the area.
Six first-place plaques and eight lesser awards in the annual Missouri Press Association newspaper contest gave The Southeast Missourian enough points to carry off the gold cup as the state's best daily newspaper. Announcement of winners in various categories was made over the weekend in Columbia, Missouri, as part of Journalism Week.
The congregation of First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau yesterday issued a call to Dr. Robert C. Bankhead, pastor of Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church in Laurens, South Carolina, to become pastor of the local church. Bankhead had indicated to church officers he would accept a call if issued and would become pastor July 16.
The Civilian Conservation Corps camp four miles from Delta is to be closed, effective May 22; the 30 buildings will be locked and kept under supervision of a watchman. The 128 black enrollees will be transferred to a CCC camp near Fort Leonard Wood.
Formation of a subsidiary company, known as Rebel Air Freight Inc., to provide air-transportation service in the general territory served by its rail lines, and which includes Cape Girardeau and towns in Southern Illinois, Western Kentucky and Tennessee, and Mississippi and Louisiana, has been announced by the Gulf-Mobile & Ohio Railroad Co.
Theodore Busch, county farm superintendent, makes his quarterly report to the county court, showing inmates of the farm at the last report to be 24 -- five admitted, two died, 13 discharged, 15 remaining. The report also shows products sold off the farm for $9.75, which is ordered paid into the county treasury.
W.W. Taylor and Sons of Cape Girardeau are awarded a contract to construct a $35,000 office building for the Scott County Milling Co. at Sikeston, Missouri. The building will be a two-story brick reinforced structure with basement; the entire lower floor of the 100-by-60-foot building will be used by the milling company for an office, and the upper story will be rented for general office rooms.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
