Out of the past: May 8

1992

All five subsidiary banks owned by First Exchange Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, were sold yesterday; the Missouri Division of Finance declared the Exchange Banks in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Fredericktown and St. Louis insolvent Thursday and ordered all of the banks to be closed and liquidated.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, scheduled to perform this weekend at the annual Aviation Days at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, perform a benefit show for handicapped and terminally ill children from the area.

1967

Six first-place plaques and eight lesser awards in the annual Missouri Press Association newspaper contest gave The Southeast Missourian enough points to carry off the gold cup as the state's best daily newspaper. Announcement of winners in various categories was made over the weekend in Columbia, Missouri, as part of Journalism Week.

The congregation of First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau yesterday issued a call to Dr. Robert C. Bankhead, pastor of Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church in Laurens, South Carolina, to become pastor of the local church. Bankhead had indicated to church officers he would accept a call if issued and would become pastor July 16.