Out of the past: May 7

1999

Business and emergency calls to the Cape Girardeau Police Department were interrupted temporarily yesterday morning after telephone lines were accidentally cut by construction workers; direct communication to the police department was unavailable for nearly two hours after workers installing sewer lines outside the police department cut the underground telephone cable.

Dressed in his stars-and-stripes baseball cap, World War II veteran Herb Nance doesn’t fit the description of a war protester; but he and many other local veterans have no use for the battle in the Balkans; they don’t like President Clinton, and they don’t think the United States should be bombing Yugoslavia; many local vets applaud the action of the national American Legion, which has come out squarely against the war.

1974

Numerous students at Southeast Missouri State University are recipients of academic and service awards at the annual Honors Assembly in Rose Theater in the evening; the bulk of the ceremony recognizes seniors who will graduate with academic honors Sunday; three Cape Girardeau women fill the top three academic ranks: April Ann Story and Elaine Marie and Linda Lee Ohmert, twin sisters who rank second and third respectively.

Florsheim Shoe Co. has initiated preliminary discussions with the Chaffee Chamber of Commerce for plans to construct a new, enlarged factory at the industrial park at the northern boundary of Chaffee on the west side of Highway 77.