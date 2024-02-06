Out of the past: May 7

1998

Cape Girardeau is taking a new approach to routing truck traffic through the city; the existing truck traffic ordinance specifies streets and roads on which truck traffic is prohibited; a new ordinance before the City Council spells out routes on which truck traffic is allowed and sets up a permit process for truck drivers who need to use other routes to make deliveries or reach construction sites.

Members of the Cape Girardeau education and business communities came together to celebrate the art of teaching at the Chamber of Commerce Educators of the Year banquet; this is the fifth year the chamber's education committee sponsored the event to recognize honorees for excellence in elementary -- Joan Haring -- and secondary -- Donna Ellis -- education and administration -- Washington School principal Barbara Blanchard; for the second year, the chamber's university relations committee also honored a fourth individual for excellence in university education -- Dr. David Kunz, professor of finance.

1973

A price of $33,000 for a Cape Girardeau tract on which the new county juvenile detention home will be built has been accepted by the County Court; the 188-by-465-foot tract in the 300 block of Merriwether Street will be purchased by the county from Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Walker Jr., of Cape Girardeau.

Over 120 persons victimized by the record-setting Mississippi River flood have applied for assistance at the Office of Economic Opportunity's disaster assistance center since it opened in the Arena Building Saturday morning; other centers have opened in Charleston, Caruthersville and Ste. Genevieve in Missouri, and Olive Branch, Illinois.