Out of the past: May 7

1997

The Southeast Missourian's Random Acts of Kindness observance has received international recognition; the newspaper earned a first-place award Monday at the 62nd annual Editor & Publisher/International Newspaper Marketing Association Awards in Los Angeles; this year's competition drew 1,500 entries from newspapers in 25 countries and in 11 languages.

TAMMS, Ill. -- A number of Tamms residents believe their police department needs to be expanded; only two police officers are on the payroll to handle the village's crime, which Police Chief Don Martin says has risen dramatically over the past five years; a petition is in circulation seeking to reverse the decision of the Tamms Board of Trustees six months ago to reject a $159,000 federal matching-funds grant to employ three police officers over three years.

1972

Pagliai's Pizza Parlor, 1129 Broadway, has been sold to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lumsden of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, who have been in the pizza and spaghetti business for more than 12 years; they bought the business from Sam Pagliai of Ames, Iowa, who operates a chain of 17 pizza parlors in the Midwest.

"Topping out" ceremonies for the new west addition to Southeast Hospital, more than two months ahead of scheduled, will be conducted Tuesday afternoon; placing of the highest steel on the addition wasn't scheduled until July 12, but the work has advanced to the point where it will be done Tuesday; in the ceremony, steelworkers and hospital officials will hoist an evergreen tree attached to the highest steel, carrying out a custom dating back to the eighth century, when neighbors, helping construction, hoisted a ridge pole with an evergreen attached as a signal that a party was about to begin in celebration.