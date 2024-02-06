Out of the past: May 7

A soft recycling market is forcing Cape Girardeau to reopen its long-dormant waste-processing facility and drop BFI; the recycling center behind the Department of Public Works building closed a year ago when the city contracted with Browning-Ferris Industries to handle residents' recyclable items; the agreement said BFI would process the items for $45 ton; BFI officials called Public Works director Doug Leslie Friday to say the market softened and the new price is $160 a ton, effective June 1; Leslie told the City Council last night the city couldn't tolerate the price increase.
Southeast Missouri State University suspended a sorority Monday pending completion of an investigation by campus and Cape Girardeau police into allegations of hazing; the allegations against Alpha Kappa Alpha were made by a student who pledged the sorority and ultimately joined it, school officials say.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The two-day Perryville Sesquicentennial Celebration -- recognizing both the county's and the state's 150th birthdays -- gets underway with a talent show in the evening and a free street dance on the courthouse square; Saturday's fun will include final judging in the Jaycees' beard-growing competition.
Fears of drought in Cape Girardeau County are calmed somewhat after showers and thunderstorms dumped more than enough moisture on the area Thursday night, with more rain expected; at Municipal Airport, 2.20 inches of rain fell, while Missouri Utilities Co.'s gauge on North Main Street registered 3.40 inches.
Passage of an ordinance calling for the repairing and resurfacing of Lorimier Street, talk of creating an airport board and the matter of auditing the city's books were all on the City Council agenda last night; if established, the airport board would function as does the library board, sparing the council the burden of administration.
The Cape Implement Co., 504 Independence St., has been purchased by W. Bill Schlattman of Perryville, Missouri, and Rudy E. Hoeh of Uniontown, Missouri, who have assumed management of the business; they purchased the firm from John D. Hux, Virginia M. Phillips and W.P. Renner, who bought it about 18 months ago from T.E. Kasten; Kasten established the business.
Perfect weather and a fast track prevail for the 16th annual track and field event of the May meet for Southeast Missouri high schools, conducted by the Teachers College; it is predicted that new records will be established.
Roy Buckner's training for capturing "Boches" in the World War was used to advantage last night, when he ran down and captured, single-handed, a man he found sneaking around his house on South Fountain Street; after beating the prowler at a foot race, Buckner captured him with use of a revolver, and he was turned over to Policeman Curtis Childs.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
