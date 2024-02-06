Out of the past: May 7

1996

A soft recycling market is forcing Cape Girardeau to reopen its long-dormant waste-processing facility and drop BFI; the recycling center behind the Department of Public Works building closed a year ago when the city contracted with Browning-Ferris Industries to handle residents' recyclable items; the agreement said BFI would process the items for $45 ton; BFI officials called Public Works director Doug Leslie Friday to say the market softened and the new price is $160 a ton, effective June 1; Leslie told the City Council last night the city couldn't tolerate the price increase.

Southeast Missouri State University suspended a sorority Monday pending completion of an investigation by campus and Cape Girardeau police into allegations of hazing; the allegations against Alpha Kappa Alpha were made by a student who pledged the sorority and ultimately joined it, school officials say.

1971

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The two-day Perryville Sesquicentennial Celebration -- recognizing both the county's and the state's 150th birthdays -- gets underway with a talent show in the evening and a free street dance on the courthouse square; Saturday's fun will include final judging in the Jaycees' beard-growing competition.

Fears of drought in Cape Girardeau County are calmed somewhat after showers and thunderstorms dumped more than enough moisture on the area Thursday night, with more rain expected; at Municipal Airport, 2.20 inches of rain fell, while Missouri Utilities Co.'s gauge on North Main Street registered 3.40 inches.