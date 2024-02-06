Out of the past: May 7

Owners of about one-third of Cape Girardeau County's 30,000 parcels of real estates are receiving impact notices, advising them of an increase in their property assessments; Missouri statutes require county assessors' offices to update real-estate values in odd-numbered years.
All good things must end, and the teaching career of Col. Henry H. Gerecke is no exception; students, faculty members and friends of Gerecke assembled in the Johnson Faculty Center at Southeast Missouri State University yesterday afternoon to salute the former Cape Girardeau police chief, who is retiring after 10 years of teaching.
The U.S. Coast Guard has rejected proposed design features of the new Cairo, Illinois, Mississippi River bridge, a move Missouri Highway Department's chief engineer, M.J. Snider, criticizes as only "in order to satisfy shipping interests."
The green hills of the Cape Girardeau Country Club are bathed in sunshine to greet the women arriving for the 60th annual Spring Convention of the Ninth District of the Missouri Federation of Women's Clubs; it marks the first time in the approximately 120 fall and spring conventions the gathering isn't held in a church building.
Missouri Gov. Forrest C. Donnell made a brief inspection trip to the pipeline area in Scott County late yesterday afternoon and, accompanied by Adj. Gen. C.W. Gallord, held a brief conference with Illmo Mayor G.T. Dorris and Sheriff John Hobbs and the latter's special counsel, Stephen Barton; while the result of the conference hasn't been disclosed, Donnell's directive to Hobbs remains in effect, instructing the sheriff to deputize a sufficient number of citizens to maintain peace and order in Scott County.
While pipeline construction work goes ahead at two points in Scott County, work hasn't resumed at the Mississippi River near Gray's Point, where the Bolz Dredging Co. has a contract for putting in an auxiliary crossing for the line; the State Guard remains on duty at the work locations in Scott County.
Among the new reclamation projects in Southeast Missouri for which plans are being prepared and bids for construction asked, one is of particular interest; Little River Drainage District, with William A. O'Brien as chief engineer, will construct the Allenville Spillway near Allenville.
Charles F. Fluhrer, one of the managers of the Roth Tobacco Co. has returned from the tobacco districts of Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee, where he spent most of the time since November buying tobacco direct from the growers for his company.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.