Out of the past: May 7

1993

Owners of about one-third of Cape Girardeau County's 30,000 parcels of real estates are receiving impact notices, advising them of an increase in their property assessments; Missouri statutes require county assessors' offices to update real-estate values in odd-numbered years.

All good things must end, and the teaching career of Col. Henry H. Gerecke is no exception; students, faculty members and friends of Gerecke assembled in the Johnson Faculty Center at Southeast Missouri State University yesterday afternoon to salute the former Cape Girardeau police chief, who is retiring after 10 years of teaching.

1968

The U.S. Coast Guard has rejected proposed design features of the new Cairo, Illinois, Mississippi River bridge, a move Missouri Highway Department's chief engineer, M.J. Snider, criticizes as only "in order to satisfy shipping interests."

The green hills of the Cape Girardeau Country Club are bathed in sunshine to greet the women arriving for the 60th annual Spring Convention of the Ninth District of the Missouri Federation of Women's Clubs; it marks the first time in the approximately 120 fall and spring conventions the gathering isn't held in a church building.