Out of the past: May 7

Residents of Delta, Chaffee, Missouri, and other towns southwest of the Cape Girardeau airport were treated to a preview yesterday of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, scheduled to perform this weekend at Cape Aviation Days; the Navy Flight Demonstration Squad's only two-seat F/A-18 Hornet performed aerial acrobatics over the area, as Lt. Cmdr. Dave Stewart gave rides to three Cape Girardeau media representatives.
The local NAACP has proposed the Cape Girardeau City Council pass laws, such as march permit measures and a "dehooding" ordinance, in an effort to counter a possible Ku Klux Klan rally here next month.
In conjunction with a revival campaign in progress at the Foursquare Gospel Church, the Rev. Dean Truett, supervisor of Foursquare Missions in Honduras and El Salvador, highlights facets of his ministry in South America, when he appears at the church in the evening.
Dr. Angus N. Gordon of Bowling Green, Kentucky, who has served as interim pastor of First Presbyterian Church since February, delivers his final sermon here. Beginning May 14, the Rev. William T. Magill of Farmington, Missouri, will serve as interim pastor until a new pastor comes.
After having enrolled 5,525 consumers yesterday, Cape Girardeau County school officials are prepared to handle the largest crowd of the four-day registration period today. The first three days of registrants for sugar rationing totaled 14,686.
Additional machinery for another line of sewing machines arrives and is being installed in the Dorsa Dress Co. factory on Spanish Street. Fifty-one women now are employed on day and night shifts, and another shift likely will be added Monday.
Owners of property abutting the tract of land known as Missouri Park, which belongs to the city of Cape Girardeau, have petitioned the council to open North Street from North Main Street to Fountain Street; it appears as though the property owners have worked out a scheme, involving the Ranney heirs, in which this important improvement can be made without further burdening a depleted city treasury.
Ralph Fuerth, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Fuerth of Cape Girardeau, marries Fay Audell Ringer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ringer, at Jackson; the Rev. M.D. Collins, pastor of the Catholic church at Jackson, performs the ceremony.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.