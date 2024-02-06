Out of the past: May 7

1992

Residents of Delta, Chaffee, Missouri, and other towns southwest of the Cape Girardeau airport were treated to a preview yesterday of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, scheduled to perform this weekend at Cape Aviation Days; the Navy Flight Demonstration Squad's only two-seat F/A-18 Hornet performed aerial acrobatics over the area, as Lt. Cmdr. Dave Stewart gave rides to three Cape Girardeau media representatives.

The local NAACP has proposed the Cape Girardeau City Council pass laws, such as march permit measures and a "dehooding" ordinance, in an effort to counter a possible Ku Klux Klan rally here next month.

1967

In conjunction with a revival campaign in progress at the Foursquare Gospel Church, the Rev. Dean Truett, supervisor of Foursquare Missions in Honduras and El Salvador, highlights facets of his ministry in South America, when he appears at the church in the evening.

Dr. Angus N. Gordon of Bowling Green, Kentucky, who has served as interim pastor of First Presbyterian Church since February, delivers his final sermon here. Beginning May 14, the Rev. William T. Magill of Farmington, Missouri, will serve as interim pastor until a new pastor comes.