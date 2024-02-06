Out of the past: May 6

1999

​Zenair of Canada Ltd. won’t be coming to Cape Girardeau; Independent Manufacturing Development Co., a subsidiary of Zenair aircraft company, notified Cape Girardeau officials that it was terminating its memorandum of understanding with the city and will not put a plant at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport; Zenair and Independent announced in March they would start assembling planes in Cape Girardeau within 60 days.

The Missouri Senate yesterday passed a spending bill that includes $4.6 million for Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus project; the measure also includes $615,000 toward construction of a new vocational-technical school in Cape Girardeau and $50,000 for expansion of the Cape Girardeau Veterans Home parking lot; the capital improvements bill doesn’t tie up spending for the River Campus project as the House measure would have done.

1974

​Motorists have been unable to use Bend Road Bridge over Sloan’s Creek since it was closed Dec. 27 and detour signs were placed at either end of the bridge; the city has been unable to make any repairs to the span, or even check its condition, because the concrete footings have been covered with water; the problem stems from the flooding that occurred along Sloan’s Creek from the Mississippi River last spring.

A visit to the 114-foot truss bridge over Crooked Creek west of Whitewater and a request from a county resident to open a ditch along a public road in the southwest corner of the county are among items of business during a relatively lax session of County Court; Presiding Judge Clarence W. Suedekum and Associate Judge Edwin W. Sander spend most of the morning inspecting the location of the truss bridge, one of six county bridges that are to be replaced.