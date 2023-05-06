Out of the past: May 6

Sides Construction Co. has received approval from the Cape Girardeau Board of Education to begin extensive additions and renovations to Jefferson Elementary School; board members voted unanimously to accept the construction company's low base bid of $1,898,333 for the project, which will take an estimated 245 days to complete.
Missouri voters may get to decide whether law-abiding citizens can apply to carry concealed weapons; a Senate committee by a 5-0 vote on Monday approved a House-passed plan that would put the issue before voters in April 1999; State Sen. Peter Kinder, R-Cape Girardeau, favors the plan and believes it has more than a 50-50 chance of passing the Senate before the end of the legislative session next week; the bill passed 123 to 35 in the House.
The congregation of Trinity Lutheran Church at Friedheim observes its 125th anniversary with services in the morning and afternoon; the Rev. John H. Gassner of Arnold, Missouri, the son of a former pastor of the church, speaks at the morning service; in the afternoon, another son of a former pastor, Dr. Martin H. Scharlemann, speaks; he is a professor at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Judge James A. Finch Jr., chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court, delivers the dedicatory address for the new Bollinger County Courtroom in the afternoon at the courthouse here.
In informal session in the morning, the Cape Girardeau City Council confers with milk processors, discusses playgrounds with a group from the Chamber of Commerce and accepts a proposal to take the deed to Fort D for use as public property; Joe L. Moseley, representing the Girl Scout organization of Cape Girardeau, appears before the body to offer the fort property to the city.
Bodies of 17 Southeast Missouri war dead, including those of Pvt. Allen O. Patterson of Cape Girardeau and Pfc. Leroy Welter of Chaffee, are being returned to the United States; Patterson's and Welter's remains are aboard the Army Transport Lawrence Victory; its arrival from Europe hasn't been announced.
The Rev. Frederick F. Johnson, bishop of Missouri, makes his first visit to Cape Girardeau since his succession to the place formerly held by the late Bishop Daniel S. Tuttle; Johnson, who was formerly bishop coadjutor, preaches at the morning services at Christ Episcopal Church; along with delivering sermons, Johnson also administers confirmation,
The tennis courts recently completed by the young people of Grace Methodist Church are proving a great attraction and are in use every day; the courts are on a lot south of the church building on Sprigg Street, which was recently purchased by the congregation; a volleyball and basketball have been ordered, and these games will be added in their season; swings will be installed for the children within a short time.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
