Out of the past: May 6

1998

Sides Construction Co. has received approval from the Cape Girardeau Board of Education to begin extensive additions and renovations to Jefferson Elementary School; board members voted unanimously to accept the construction company's low base bid of $1,898,333 for the project, which will take an estimated 245 days to complete.

Missouri voters may get to decide whether law-abiding citizens can apply to carry concealed weapons; a Senate committee by a 5-0 vote on Monday approved a House-passed plan that would put the issue before voters in April 1999; State Sen. Peter Kinder, R-Cape Girardeau, favors the plan and believes it has more than a 50-50 chance of passing the Senate before the end of the legislative session next week; the bill passed 123 to 35 in the House.

1973

The congregation of Trinity Lutheran Church at Friedheim observes its 125th anniversary with services in the morning and afternoon; the Rev. John H. Gassner of Arnold, Missouri, the son of a former pastor of the church, speaks at the morning service; in the afternoon, another son of a former pastor, Dr. Martin H. Scharlemann, speaks; he is a professor at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Judge James A. Finch Jr., chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court, delivers the dedicatory address for the new Bollinger County Courtroom in the afternoon at the courthouse here.