Out of the past: May 6

1997

The City of Jackson is on its way to improving sanitary and sewer conditions if voters approve a $10.54 million bond issue in August; the Jackson Board of Aldermen yesterday passed an ordinance calling for a city election for the purpose of improving the combined water works and sewerage system; the bonds would be retired within 35 years from the date of authorization; a special bond election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 5.

JEFFERSON CITY -- A bid comes in under budget for repairs to the covered bridge at the Bollinger State Historic Site at Burfordville, leading officials to say repairs could be done by next summer; although a contract isn't officially awarded, repair work is expected to begin by the end of this summer; the low bidder is St. Louis Bridge Construction Co. of Arnold, Missouri, with a bid of $514,283.

1972

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Another honor comes to the Southeast Missouri contingent at the International Science and Engineering Fair at The Rivergate here; William G. Goehman, who had received the principal award of the American Psychological Association Thursday, is named winner of a fourth-place award in the biochemistry division of the international event.

There's a new skating rink in Cape Girardeau, which should make young and old happy, since it's been some time since the city had a skating rink; Kingsway Skateland, 608 S. Kingshighway, opened for business a few days ago with a floor measuring 60 feet by 120 feet, under the management of Edward McDaniel; owners of the new business are Glenn Hutson and Robert E. Jones.