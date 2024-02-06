Out of the past: May 6

The City of Jackson is on its way to improving sanitary and sewer conditions if voters approve a $10.54 million bond issue in August; the Jackson Board of Aldermen yesterday passed an ordinance calling for a city election for the purpose of improving the combined water works and sewerage system; the bonds would be retired within 35 years from the date of authorization; a special bond election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 5.
JEFFERSON CITY -- A bid comes in under budget for repairs to the covered bridge at the Bollinger State Historic Site at Burfordville, leading officials to say repairs could be done by next summer; although a contract isn't officially awarded, repair work is expected to begin by the end of this summer; the low bidder is St. Louis Bridge Construction Co. of Arnold, Missouri, with a bid of $514,283.
NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Another honor comes to the Southeast Missouri contingent at the International Science and Engineering Fair at The Rivergate here; William G. Goehman, who had received the principal award of the American Psychological Association Thursday, is named winner of a fourth-place award in the biochemistry division of the international event.
There's a new skating rink in Cape Girardeau, which should make young and old happy, since it's been some time since the city had a skating rink; Kingsway Skateland, 608 S. Kingshighway, opened for business a few days ago with a floor measuring 60 feet by 120 feet, under the management of Edward McDaniel; owners of the new business are Glenn Hutson and Robert E. Jones.
The Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday slightly revised its restrictive bus ordinance to allow construction of a terminal on the east side of Spanish Street, on a site now used as a parking lot across from the Midwest Dairy Co. plant; the ordinance originally provided the west side of Spanish Street as the eastern limit of the Independence Street zone for bus terminal location.
Girardeans, as of midnight May 15, will turn their clocks ahead one hour to inaugurate daylight saving time in the city for the first time since it was abandoned nationally shortly after the war's end; the City Council adopted a "fast" time ordinance yesterday; the action came upon presentation by the Retail Merchants Association of petitions bearing signatures of 3,276 persons, secured over a four-day period; by ordinance, "fast" time will end at midnight, Sept. 28, coinciding with ending periods for other communities over the nation.
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- Pemiscot County is to build a new courthouse; a temporary injunction restraining the County Court from issuing bonds to construct a new courthouse, which has been in effect since a special election here in 1920, has been remitted by Judge Pat Dyer, and a permanent writ of injunction was denied.
The first baseball game of the season will be played tomorrow at the Gladish field between Jackson and Lutesville, Missouri, under the auspices of the newly formed baseball association of Jackson, of which E.A. Mason is manager with Wesley Grant as assistant, and Max Sigoloff is the secretary-treasurer; Jackson has been without organized baseball for years; home talent has tried again and again to make a go of the national game, but failed financially; now Mason and Sigoloff, both newcomers to Jackson and rabid fans, are having a go.
-- Sharon K. Sanders