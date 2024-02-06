Out of the past: May 6

1995

Nancy Bray received the annual Cobblestone Award, recognizing community service, yesterday; the presentation was made by Dutch Estes during the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee.

Missouri Secretary of State Bekki Cook's address is short and to the point; "I am the only thing that stands between you and your diploma," she tells the graduates at Southeast Missouri State University's spring commencement; 730 undergraduates and graduate students receive their diplomas in front of a packed house of about 7,000 parents, friends and relatives at the Show Me Center.

1970

After handling only three items of regular business, the Cape Girardeau City Council halts its meeting and capitulates to the demands made upon it when a delegation of more than 150 persons becomes loud and unruly and it appears violence may erupt; although the delegation claims it is there in the interests of South Cape residents, only a small portion of the group is from that area; the mood of the audience becomes more threatening as it demands charges be dropped against six persons arrested for refusing to leave Common Pleas Courthouse at closing time Tuesday.

Water draining from Happy Hollow in the evening apparently enters a storm sewer, backs up into drains and drives tenants from apartments in the 100 block of South Spanish Street; the apartments are owned by Mrs. W.D. Luton.