Out of the past: May 6

Nancy Bray received the annual Cobblestone Award, recognizing community service, yesterday; the presentation was made by Dutch Estes during the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee.
Missouri Secretary of State Bekki Cook's address is short and to the point; "I am the only thing that stands between you and your diploma," she tells the graduates at Southeast Missouri State University's spring commencement; 730 undergraduates and graduate students receive their diplomas in front of a packed house of about 7,000 parents, friends and relatives at the Show Me Center.
After handling only three items of regular business, the Cape Girardeau City Council halts its meeting and capitulates to the demands made upon it when a delegation of more than 150 persons becomes loud and unruly and it appears violence may erupt; although the delegation claims it is there in the interests of South Cape residents, only a small portion of the group is from that area; the mood of the audience becomes more threatening as it demands charges be dropped against six persons arrested for refusing to leave Common Pleas Courthouse at closing time Tuesday.
Water draining from Happy Hollow in the evening apparently enters a storm sewer, backs up into drains and drives tenants from apartments in the 100 block of South Spanish Street; the apartments are owned by Mrs. W.D. Luton.
Celebrating the complete payment of the debt on its house of worship, the Assembly of God Church will hold all-day services tomorrow; during the past five months, the congregation has raised $3,400 and paid off the debt on the church building, which was completed in 1941, and has also paid the cost of redecorating the building.
Sgt. Francis G. Lunsford, 24, of Cape Girardeau, who was wounded in action in Germany, died April 22, the War Department advised his sister, Mrs. Norman Seib of Cape Girardeau, yesterday; Lunsford was reared by Mr. and Mrs. Albert Ladreiter of New Wells; before his induction, he was employed in the maintenance department of Saint Francis Hospital and made his home with Mr. and Mrs. Seib.
Cape Girardeau's city commissioner in charge of sanitary work and health, Dr. C.E. Schuchert, is making waves; he's laid down the law to street sweepers and the janitor at the courthouse that they must do a full day's work, or they will be replaced; he has also argued at a City Council meeting for an auto truck for the street department, so refuse cans can be emptied frequently.
A merry-go-round and Ferris wheel are big attractions at the carnival playing in Cape Girardeau, brought here by the American Legion; 800 persons took a spin on the merry-go-round last night, and about the same number road the Ferris wheel; the shows were also well patronized.
Sharon K. Sanders
