Out of the past: May 6

The Mississippi River is expected to crest at 38.5 feet, the fourth crest since March; on April 20, the river crested here at 40.6 feet, the highest the river has been in almost seven years.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- The Scott County News has been purchased by Concord Publishing House Inc. of Cape Girardeau; the purchase includes the equipment and building at 113 N. Main St. in Chaffee; the newspaper's current staff will continue with an emphasis on local news coverage.
It's a normal Monday morning at the Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. office; operators, engineers, equipment and clerical personnel are all back on the job following the end of the Communications Workers of America strike against Western Electric Co.; telephone operators returned to their jobs at 11 Sunday night.
Three Missouri residents become citizens of the United States in a colorful naturalization ceremony in Federal District Court here; they are Nicholas Szabo of Scott City, a native of Hungary; Mrs. James Westrich of Oran, a native of Germany: and Mrs. Troy Henson of Black, a native of England.
Detachments from two more companies of the Missouri State Guard, Company C of Dexter and Company D of Sikeston, are mobilized for service at Illmo and the vicinity in the controversy between union and non-union factions on the war emergency pipeline; these are in addition to mobilization Wednesday of parts of companies F of Cape Girardeau, E of Farmington, B of Caruthersville and Regimental Headquarters Company of Kennett.
Canning sugar will be available at a rate of one-fourth pound for every quart of fruit to be canned, beginning Friday, it is announced by the Cape Girardeau County War Price and Rationing Board office; applications customers are to fill out are being distributed to all retail grocery stores in the county.
At a meeting of the mayor and two commissioners, all city officers with the exception of collector are appointed for the ensuing year; several surprises are sprung in the appointing of officers, especially by the naming of James A. Barks as city counselor and Julien G. Miller as police judge.
Albert C. Rau, a well-known farmer living several miles west of Dutchtown, held a barn covering Friday, 20 men being present to assist in the work; the new barn is 100 feet long, 40 feet wide and 35 feet high; Otto Eggimann of Cape Girardeau attended and acted as water boy for the workers.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.