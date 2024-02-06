Out of the past: May 6

1993

The Mississippi River is expected to crest at 38.5 feet, the fourth crest since March; on April 20, the river crested here at 40.6 feet, the highest the river has been in almost seven years.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- The Scott County News has been purchased by Concord Publishing House Inc. of Cape Girardeau; the purchase includes the equipment and building at 113 N. Main St. in Chaffee; the newspaper's current staff will continue with an emphasis on local news coverage.

1968

It's a normal Monday morning at the Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. office; operators, engineers, equipment and clerical personnel are all back on the job following the end of the Communications Workers of America strike against Western Electric Co.; telephone operators returned to their jobs at 11 Sunday night.

Three Missouri residents become citizens of the United States in a colorful naturalization ceremony in Federal District Court here; they are Nicholas Szabo of Scott City, a native of Hungary; Mrs. James Westrich of Oran, a native of Germany: and Mrs. Troy Henson of Black, a native of England.